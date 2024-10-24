How To Remove Red Eye From Photos On Android And iPhone

Have you ever taken a perfect photo, only to have it ruined by pesky red eyes? Whether you're capturing precious moments at a family gathering, recording a night out, or snapping selfies with friends, the last thing you want is for red-eye issues to spoil your images. It's a common problem in photography that can turn a beautiful moment into an unintended joke, leaving you feeling frustrated. The red-eye effect typically occurs when the camera flash reflects off the retina, resulting in the appearance of red pupils in photos.

The good news is that you don't need advanced photo editing software to correct this flaw; you can easily fix the red-eye effect in photos on your smartphone. Depending on your device, you can either use the built-in photo editor or opt for a third-party photo editing app designed specifically for this purpose. Below, we'll walk you through the process of removing red-eye from photos on both platforms. Let's dive in.