Want To Install Apps And Games From Other Launchers On Steam Deck? Here Are 6 Options

It's no surprise that Steam is the default shop on the Steam Deck — not only is it right there in the name, but the console was also designed and manufactured by Valve Corporation, which owns the entire Steam platform. This offers gamers plenty of options all on its own since there are currently estimated to be more than 100,000 games available through the Steam Store. This extensive library is just one of the reasons many gamers choose the Steam Deck over other handheld consoles.

Advertisement

That said, there are a lot of PC apps and games that aren't available through the platform. One of the most popular examples is "Fortnite," which is owned by one of Steam's biggest rivals, Epic Games. There are also some games that require anti-cheat software which is exclusive to other launchers, as well.

Those who have purchased a Steam Deck might be impressed by its graphics processor, full HD screen, and ergonomic design, but they may also wish they had access to a more complete library of applications. Fortunately, there are several workarounds that allow you to download and power stores and launchers on the Steam Deck that aren't available through the base OS.