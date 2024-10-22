6 Gadgets Pet Owners Will Want To Have During Storms

While a little rain isn't so bad, full on storms that can potentially flood roads and keep people stuck where they are can have serious consequences, including not being able to come home right away to our pets. When making emergency plans, it's important to consider our pet's well-being as well. Because they are domesticated, pets depend on us for their needs, such as food, water, and shelter. It's up to us to make sure they are well-cared for during uncertain times, including during natural calamities.

Advertisement

In an ideal world, you'll be able to comfort your pets by being next to them during scary situations. After all, no amount of gadgets can take the place of your actual presence. However, for some people, like medical professionals, essential workers, and emergency response personnel, you may need to be stationed away from them to fulfill your duties. It's also possible that you are stranded in your school or workplace due to hazardous terrain and are unable to return home immediately.

In general, making your pet feel less anxious during storms primarily consists of making sure they are physically safe and have soothing outlets. Once these needs are met, they're more likely going to be able to regulate their stress better, even when you're not around. To do this, there are a couple of gadgets you can invest in that can help alleviate your worries when you're far away from your furbaby. Here are a few of them.

Advertisement