How Much Horsepower Does The Kawasaki ZX-4R Have & How Fast Can It Go?

Kawasaki has long been revered as one of the world's best manufacturers of high-performance motorcycles. Since the mid-1980s, bikes bearing the Ninja emblem have pretty much been the crown jewel of Kawasaki's lineup. In fact, the Ninja is one of the most famous motorcycles ever made, with a Hollywood close-up for the GPZ 900 R Ninja in the 1985 classic "Top Gun."

Celebrity status aside, not every Ninja is the same, with Kawasaki manufacturing single-cylinder, two-cylinder, and four-cylinder models of the bestseller over the years. Making its debut in 2023, the four-cylinder Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is touted as a middle-of-the-road offering in both price and power, meaning it's far from the speediest in the vaunted Ninja lineup. But that doesn't mean the ZX-4R and its variants — including the SlashGear-approved ZX-4RR — aren't packing a little punch on the power front.

While Kawasaki generally does not publish the top speed of its bikes, some reviews claim the ZX-4R is capable of hitting 130 mph in the right conditions. That may not be enough to take a checkered flag on race day, but it makes the ZX-4R suitable for low-key speed seekers while remaining approachable for newer sport-bike riders.

