This Custom Honda Odyssey Packs More Power Than A Dodge Challenger Demon

The world's first minivan dates back to the 1930s, long before automakers ushered in the modern version seen today. The Honda Odyssey debuted in 1995, and sales achieved a peak of 177,919 in 2006, making it one of the best-selling vehicles during the minivan's heyday. With several generations under its belt, the terms used to describe the Odyssey by Honda are "the all-purpose family room," and "modern design meets family fun." A minivan is generally regarded as functional, versatile, and practical, but never a performance powerhouse — until now.

Advertisement

Bisi Ezerioha, the creative mind behind Bisimoto — a company that transforms stock vehicles into souped-up horsepower monsters — found himself in a common conundrum many drivers experience. While Bisi loves power under the hood, as a husband and father, a cramped sports car just wasn't an option. So, he devised a compromise by taking a stock Honda Odyssey minivan, and modifying it to output 1,029 horsepower — which is just slightly more than the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, a 1,025-horsepower muscle car icon. In an interview with HOONIGAN, Bisi Ezerioha stated, "I love cars, I love speed ... build crazy horsepower, but I have a family now. So, what do I do? ... Take a minivan, combine it with tons of reliable power, and have a bunch of fun ... Wife is happy, kids are happy, everyone's happy."

Advertisement