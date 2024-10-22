This Custom Honda Odyssey Packs More Power Than A Dodge Challenger Demon
The world's first minivan dates back to the 1930s, long before automakers ushered in the modern version seen today. The Honda Odyssey debuted in 1995, and sales achieved a peak of 177,919 in 2006, making it one of the best-selling vehicles during the minivan's heyday. With several generations under its belt, the terms used to describe the Odyssey by Honda are "the all-purpose family room," and "modern design meets family fun." A minivan is generally regarded as functional, versatile, and practical, but never a performance powerhouse — until now.
Bisi Ezerioha, the creative mind behind Bisimoto — a company that transforms stock vehicles into souped-up horsepower monsters — found himself in a common conundrum many drivers experience. While Bisi loves power under the hood, as a husband and father, a cramped sports car just wasn't an option. So, he devised a compromise by taking a stock Honda Odyssey minivan, and modifying it to output 1,029 horsepower — which is just slightly more than the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, a 1,025-horsepower muscle car icon. In an interview with HOONIGAN, Bisi Ezerioha stated, "I love cars, I love speed ... build crazy horsepower, but I have a family now. So, what do I do? ... Take a minivan, combine it with tons of reliable power, and have a bunch of fun ... Wife is happy, kids are happy, everyone's happy."
What makes the Bisimoto Honda Odyssey so potent?
In order to take a stock 2014 Honda Odyssey with 248 horsepower up to an astounding 1,029 horses, Bisi added quite a few modifications. Before you immediately jump to engine replacement, the Bisimoto Honda Odyssey actually still features the stock engine as a foundation of the build, albeit with some brawny add-ons. The factory 3.6-liter V6 was upgraded with a robust Turbonetics turbocharger, and an RG-45 wastegate with a unique architecture that focuses energy from the exhaust, further enhancing performance. The automotive engineer also added Golden Eagle sleeves, which are components that fit inside the cylinders, offering increased displacement.
Knowing the engine would need to endure the rigors of forced induction, Bisi also added racing camshafts (personally modified), tougher forged pistons, and fully ported cylinder heads for greater airflow. To take full advantage of all the performance enhancements, this one-of-a-kind Odyssey also features an AEM Infinity Engine Management System, which is a performance tuning product with superior processing power, capable of controlling operations within 1/10th of a microsecond, according to Motor Trend.
This remarkable minivan also runs on E85, which utilizes a higher mixture of ethanol made from natural renewable resources. E85 fuel benefits performance because it burns faster than regular gasoline, further enhancing both horsepower and torque.