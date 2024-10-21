How Much HP Did The Pontiac Fiero GT Models Have & What Were Their Top Speeds?

The Pontiac Fiero, General Motors' first mid-engine econocar, made its debut with the 1984 model year. It was one of Pontiac's most iconic sports cars – a little wedge that looked like it was built to take on Ferrari. However, the two-seater's sporty appearance camouflaged a heavy engine that didn't produce much horsepower to propel this 2,600-pound car. The tiny Fiero wrung only 92 hp from its 2.5-liter inline four -– aka the "Iron Duke" from GM.

A GT version of the Fiero was introduced the following year with a new, more aerodynamic nose, rear wing, and low-slung rocker panels that helped distinguish it from the other trims. The GT trim worked harder to uphold the promise of the Fiero's sporty design, packing a transversely mounted 2.8L 60-degree V-6 — also found in the Pontiac 6000 — behind the driver and passenger. This kicked up the horsepower dramatically to 140 hp at 5,200 rpm with a little help from computer-controlled, multi-port fuel injection and special intake and exhaust manifolds. Buyers had a choice of a three-speed automatic transmission or a four-speed manual in the 1985 and 1986 models. Later, in 1986, a Muncie five-speed manual became available for the GT. Adding the manual could give drivers a slight speed advantage over the automatic.

[Featured image via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]