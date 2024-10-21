6 Cool Gadgets That Take Boxing Training At Home To The Next Level
For athletes (or undercover athletes), staying in peak physical condition is a full-time job. Whether you're at home visualizing moves in your shower or streaming professional matches on your phone during your morning commute, training never really stops for people who are passionate about their sports, especially for boxers. Boxing isn't a sport for the faint of heart. To stay competitive in the ring, your lungs need to be made of iron, your muscles need to be toned, and your reflexes need to be sharp.
In many ways, what separates the great from the good in any endeavor is the attention to detail. Even if you're not planning to be a pro, anyone looking to improve their game (or just stay healthy for as long as possible) can benefit from the strong mind-body connection you can get from boxing. Depending on what you want to improve on, such as speed, power, reaction time, or endurance, the right supplementary workout activity will vary.
Apart from the many gaming peripherals designed to help you get fit, there are plenty of things you can get that can help build your general fitness levels and fighting prowess from the comfort of your own home. And while nothing really substitutes the thrill of being in the ring or training in an actual boxing gym with experienced coaches, there are a few gadgets you can have in your home gym to keep you sharp.
Corner Boxing Smart Punch Trackers
Corner can provide a pretty comprehensive breakdown and analysis after your boxing workouts, as well as track your personal improvements with time in terms of the number of punches, speed, and power. As of writing, the Corner Boxing Smart Punch Trackers have an average of 3.8 stars across 124 reviews. If you're just thinking of getting the trackers, you can get a pair for $269, which also comes with wristbands and a micro-USB charger. According to Corner, the trackers are designed to work up to six hours per full charge, which can definitely last you more than a few rounds already. Not to mention, because of its lightweight and size, it's great for people who live in small homes or those who don't have much storage space.
However, if you prefer to get the full package, you can get both the trackers and a subscription for $359. Available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Apart from the community aspect, where you can connect with your friends (or make new ones), there are also interactive classes you can choose from that span beyond boxing. For example, you can opt for classes by Muay Thai and Strength & Conditioning experts as well. But take note, although there are a lot of positive reviews, there are a few users who have brought up that it's not entirely accurate and has problems with Bluetooth connectivity.
BEEWAY New Music Boxing Machine
While fighting in the ring can be fun for some people, others only like to box for exercise purposes and have no plans on hitting against another person. After all, boxing is a pretty great full-body cardio workout. This is partly why there are boutique boxing studios that focus primarily on group fitness classes, including fun music and rhythm, instead of the technical aspects of learning how to fight. With the BEEWAY 2024 New Music Boxing Machine, you can enjoy this vibe without paying for expensive boutique studio fees.
With built-in speakers located in the center of the device, you can connect your mobile phone to the boxing machine and play your preferred music when training. It's also possible to charge the device via a USB-C port and adjust the volume when necessary. The circular structure can be attached to wall surfaces through velcro strips, EVA stickers, or brackets. The music boxing machine works by encouraging you to punch the flashing lights and has different play modes depending on your preferred difficulty level. It also comes with two pairs of boxing gloves, which are adult and child-sized.
On Amazon, you can find a lot of similar products to the 2024 New Music Boxing Machine, but this version has an average rating of 4.4 stars across over 80 reviews. Typically, you can get it for $99.99, but it's currently on sale at 28% for $71.99.
IRGRMIE Boxing Strength Tester
You may want to try to quantify and improve the power of your punches. While there are many traditional ways to tell if you're actually becoming "stronger," like how much weight you can lift or how many sets you can do, what if you could measure the strength of a punch more precisely?
The IRGRMIE Boxing Strength Tester uses sensors to track the total number of punches, average power, maximum power, and stamping speed. According to IRGRMIE, it can measure up to 660 lbs of force, so you don't have to hold back when you're training due to fear of breaking it.
With its velcro strips, you can easily adjust the height of your boxing mat in your home. In addition, it's rechargeable and comes with a cable, which means it doesn't need to be plugged into a power source constantly for it to work. Listed at $99.99, you can get the IRGRMIE Boxing Strength Tester on sale for only $68.99. By using a strength tester, you can better understand the impact of small changes in your technique and overall punching power.
CHAMPS MMA Boxing Reflex Ball
No matter what sport you play, reflexes play a huge role in keeping yourself free from injury. For boxing, good reflexes can mean the difference between being able to dodge a punch or having one land straight on your chin. Designed to improve timing and hand-eye coordination, reflex balls are great tools for boxers looking to make faster reaction times. The Champs MMA Boxing Reflex Ball ($15.99) has an average rating of 4.1 across almost 400 reviews. Each set comes with one headband wrapped around the forehead and a soft ball. It even comes with an app that has more than a dozen lessons for making the best out of the reflex ball, including ball control techniques, catching, and parrying. While you're at it, you may also want to check out our recommendations for some of the best iPhone apps for beginner boxers.
Should you want something similar but don't really care for apps, the BOXERPOINT Boxing Reflex Ball ($21.99) works similarly. Currently on sale for $18.69, this version of the Boxing Reflex Ball is essentially the same as the Champs version, except it comes with more accessories. From the box, BOXERPOINT adds four types of balls that you can switch out depending on your skill level, as well as string replacements, hand wraps, a manual, and a carry bag. While it has a similar average rating of 4.1 stars, significantly more buyers (nearly 3,000 people) shared their satisfaction with the variety of this boxing reflex ball option.
Nexersys N3 Boxing Trainer
When it comes to engaging in combat sports, it's a little like learning choreography to a dance. In the beginning, it can be a little daunting to learn punching combinations and footwork. However, with enough practice, certain movements can feel more natural and automatic. But, how do you practice combos with a coach helping you at home? The Nexerys N3 Boxing Trainer & Sparring Partner could be the answer.
The home boxing system uses a screen, physical mitts, and motion detection software. Depending on what you hope to train, you can select cardio, strike, mitts, sparring, or core. You can also choose the number of rounds, including the round length and rest period, and your preferred difficulty level. Plus, if you're a competitive person, the live leaderboard and skills assessment features can be great sources of motivation. Luckily, there's no recurring subscription that you need to worry about.
The Nexerys N3 Boxing Trainer & Sparring Partner is the most expensive item on this list. Starting at $2,495 for the Elite version, the price can go up to $6,995 for the Commercial version, so it's not for people on a budget. The good news is that it has a 30-day easy return policy and dedicated customer support, so if you're unhappy with the quality, you can still return it.
Title Boxing Wrap Wrench
Whether you're a beginner boxer or a pro, there are a few things that stay the same: warming up, staying hydrated, and, of course, spending wasted time rolling back your wraps. And if you don't take the time to wrap your wraps properly? Well, let's just say it might take you twice as long to untangle them. To keep this from happening, you can use the Title Boxing Wrap Wrench, which is available on Amazon for $44.99 and has an average rating of 4 stars across 33 ratings. Because it is cordless and runs on batteries, it can live comfortably in your gym bag until you need to use it.
On the other hand, if you want a version that you can keep mounted in your home gym, you can get the Meister Mounted Easy Hand Wrap Roller ($17.99), which has an average of 4.7 stars from 630 boxers. Unfortunately, it's not automatic like the Title Boxing Wrap, but you don't have to worry about charging it or buying batteries. You can mount it easily to any wall or table, and depending on your preference, you can opt for a loop-out or velcro-out wrapping for your boxing wraps. Alternatively, Meister also offers a portable version, the Meister MMA Portable Hand Wrap Roller – Stainless Steel ($19.99). With an average rating of 4.4 across more than a thousand reviews, it's a good manual option for boxers who visit the gym every now and then, too.