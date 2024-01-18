5 Of The Best iPhone Apps To Get Started Boxing
Although many sports can help get you fighting-ready, one of the best ways to remain committed to a fitness routine is to enjoy it. So, if you're the type to love learning how to fight, boxing may be the right sport for you.
Among the benefits of boxing, Healthline shares that it can improve heart health, aid in weight loss, boost whole body strength, and more. In 2022, an American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine study also claimed that non-contact boxing exercises, especially those in high-intensity-interval training group settings, can lead to reduced symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental illnesses.
Boxing also carries a reasonably low barrier to entry. If you're at the beginning of your boxing journey, many boxing studios will let you rent the gloves and hand wraps either for free or a minimal deposit. However, if you do purchase boxing gear, there are a lot of affordable options out there. Not to mention, gloves and wraps don't require as much maintenance and storage space. With this, it's no wonder that Statista says there were over 6.7 million boxers in the United States alone in 2021.
As with all sports, when it comes to boxing, consistency is key. Thankfully, several apps can help make sure that you stay on track with your athletic goals and get better at boxing. So, if you're ready to take your boxing game to the next level, here are a few apps that can help.
Interval Timer
Boxers, in particular, have a lot to benefit from internal training, especially when gradually increasing capacity for sets. Contrary to popular belief, Boxing Science shares that boxing isn't an endurance sport but a repeated high-intensity one. Because of this, boxers must train to build a solid aerobic capacity.
Science Direct defines aerobic capacity or VO2 max as "the maximum amount of oxygen that a subject can use per unit of time and body weight." To gradually increase VO2 capacity, a 2013 National Library of Medicine study claims that interval training, wherein you alternate short periods of high-intensity activities with rest, can do the job.
Interval Timer lets you customize your timer with sets, countdown times, low/high interval times, and rest times. Aside from this, it also has built-in features for things like playlists, sound volume, and timer sounds. One of the unique things about Interval Timer is that it integrates visual cues, such as color changes and titles, so if you workout in a crowded gym or have trouble hearing in general, these visual cues can help you stay on track.
Interval Timer is available for free on iOS and Android. With some users claiming that the ads can significantly affect your experience, an extra $9.99 for its annual premium plan can be worth it. Aside from removing ads, the Interval Timer's paid tier also lets you integrate the timer with your Apple Watch, share routines, and even access templates for different kinds of workouts.
PunchLab
As a boxing beginner, there are a couple of important questions that you should ask yourself, including why you want to learn boxing for the first time. With so many benefits to boxing, knowing if you're out to lose weight, build technique, or simply have fun can impact your training regimen.
When you sign up to PunchLab for the first time, you can choose if you are a first-timer, beginner, or already know your way around boxing. Then, you'll be asked what your goals are, how often you can commit to training, and where you plan to train (at home, in the gym, or outdoors). Some cool PunchLab features are that you can project your workouts on a smart TV, join group classes, and challenge other users in the process. So, if you're a person who thrives with a little competition, Punch Lab can be a good halfway solution for a class-like setting right at home.
Not to mention, PunchLab lets you track and measure real-time punch data, which includes the number of hits, calories spent, and power. Although, since there is no Apple Watch integration, you'll need to spend on a bag-tracking strap ($54.75) or wrist tracker ($109.50) for this.
PunchLab is also available on both iOS and Android. With a seven-day free trial, you can decide if you want to sign up for its monthly ($17.99), quarterly ($34.99), or annual membership ($79.99). PunchLab premium membership also gives you up to a 30% discount for its tracking products.
Heavy Bag Pro
According to Healthline, only about 10% of the population is left-handed. Although left-handed individuals are at higher risk of some forms of illness, they are known to have significant advantages and are overrepresented in combat sports. In 2019, a Scientific Reports study claimed that a randomly selected left-handed male fighter would have a 52.4% higher BoxRec score and win percentage than their right-handed counterparts.
When launching Heavy Bag Pro for the first time, you'll need to answer a short quiz so it can get a more accurate picture of you as an athlete. Among these questions is if your stance is orthodox (right-handed) or southpaw (left-handed), which can affect your training. Through this process, you can also select "Boxing" as your fighting style, "No Experience" for your experience level, and if you have access to equipment, like a punching bag.
If you are ready to invest in equipment for your boxing journey, you can unlock various training options with a heavy bag. Heavy bags are a staple for combat sports training. Aside from boxing, it is also used in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and so on.
Heavy Bag Pro is available on iOS and Android. For Heavy Bag Pro's free tier, you can already get three full workouts, one for every discipline and a boxing round-timer. After a seven-day free trial, you can decide if you want to pay for a monthly plan ($9.99), an annual plan ($59.99), or even a lifetime one-time purchase ($129.99).
Corner
Corner has three main training categories for boxers with different goals: Box HIIT, Just Box, and Strength. If you're picky about music, you can also connect your Corner app to your Spotify account and listen to your playlists while working out. Additionally, you watch sessions on your phone screen or on your smart TV using AirPlay/Mirror or via HDMI cable.
On your Corner homepage, you can set goals, which cover training time in hours per week and punch goals. Punch goals are split into punch rates, KO rate, speed, power, and total punches per session. Aside from being able to review your weekly, as well as all-time stats, you can climb a virtual worldwide leaderboard against other users during Corner classes.
Corner class memberships have a 14-day free trial, which is more than enough time for undecided users. After that, you can decide to get a monthly ($14.99), quarterly ($35.99), or annual $99.95 subscription for iOS and Android if you just want the app. However, you'll need to shell out some cash for the trackers to utilize Corner's full advantages.
The standard Corner Trackers are priced at $249.99, but you can also get a bundle that includes a one-year membership for $329.00. But, if you're on a budget, you can get a refurbished tracker for $199.00 or avail yourself of its group membership plans. Corner trackers are also compatible with Garmin, Polar, Wahoo, and Apple Health so that you can integrate things like your heart rate and calorie burn into your analytics.
Boxing Showtimes
When it comes to boxing matches, cards, locations, and schedules can change quickly, which can be frustrating for fans. Unlike other sports-focused news apps, Boxing Showtimes is designed specifically to keep boxing aficionados updated on the news and bring them together. For its Events tab, you can quickly see which boxing events are happening soon, as well as those that recently passed. Aside from this, you can also filter events via date and a list of where you can watch, which includes streaming apps and cable TV.
If it's not possible to watch on a platform you have access to, you can use the Boxing Showtimes map function to find places where you can watch matches being played. Although, how useful this feature will be to you will highly depend on what city you're based in. If you do find yourself missing out on a match, you can read some fight recaps on its News tab, which is updated almost daily. You can even use the search bar to look for news about a particular boxer whose career you may follow.
Boxing Showtimes is available on iOS and Android. For casual boxing news followers, the free version of Boxing Showtimes is good enough to know when the upcoming matches are and where you can watch them. However, if you hate ads, want to support the people behind them, and want access to additional content like official highlights and replays, Boxing Showtimes has monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, or yearly membership plans.
Become a better boxer
For boxers, it's important to understand that becoming and staying a fit person is a commitment that affects every other area of your life. Aside from boxing-specific apps, you should also consider apps that help you eat healthier and hydrate regularly. Because boxing is such an intensive, full-body workout, you may struggle to see results if your body isn't adequately fueled.
While at-home boxing apps can help you keep the ball rolling with your training, it still can't fully replace being able to work with a trainer that you trust with your progress. After all, the right people around you can help spot issues with your form, which can help prevent bad habits from occurring and reduce the chances of injury.
Not to mention, training apps are typically designed to match the progression of the average user. Knowing this, you have to manage your expectations when it comes to your progress, especially if you are a complete beginner with absolutely no experience. And, of course, when recovering from any injury, you may want to stick to less intensive but still beneficial workouts like walking until you receive clearance from a medical professional.
When sparring with similar-level athletes, you'll also be able to become more practical with your movements. Competitors can encourage you to push harder, teach you a thing or two regarding your particular fighting style, and help foster a healthy community that keeps you training more meaningfully.