5 Of The Best iPhone Apps To Get Started Boxing

Although many sports can help get you fighting-ready, one of the best ways to remain committed to a fitness routine is to enjoy it. So, if you're the type to love learning how to fight, boxing may be the right sport for you.

Among the benefits of boxing, Healthline shares that it can improve heart health, aid in weight loss, boost whole body strength, and more. In 2022, an American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine study also claimed that non-contact boxing exercises, especially those in high-intensity-interval training group settings, can lead to reduced symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental illnesses.

Boxing also carries a reasonably low barrier to entry. If you're at the beginning of your boxing journey, many boxing studios will let you rent the gloves and hand wraps either for free or a minimal deposit. However, if you do purchase boxing gear, there are a lot of affordable options out there. Not to mention, gloves and wraps don't require as much maintenance and storage space. With this, it's no wonder that Statista says there were over 6.7 million boxers in the United States alone in 2021.

As with all sports, when it comes to boxing, consistency is key. Thankfully, several apps can help make sure that you stay on track with your athletic goals and get better at boxing. So, if you're ready to take your boxing game to the next level, here are a few apps that can help.