6 Apps That Will Make Your Morning Walks More Fun

Every January, we tell ourselves this is going to be the year we become our happiest, healthiest selves. Many of us even excitedly invest in exercise equipment, running watches, and other gear, telling ourselves that if we spend enough money, we can stay focused longer. Unfortunately, this newfound enthusiasm can wane after a few weeks because starting a new routine always feels stressful in the beginning, especially when it's not fun.

Thankfully, when it comes to exercise, it doesn't have to be intense to make a big difference. According to Harvard Medical School, there are many advantages to simply walking. Not only can it counteract the effects of weight-promoting genes, but it can also help ease joint pain and tame a sweet tooth.

These days, there are plenty of ways to make running (or walking) more enjoyable. Aside from wearing comfortable shoes, staying hydrated, and choosing a scenic route, you can also enlist the help of technology to keep ypu on track. Sure, you could download a tried-and-true running app like Nike Run Club, Couch to 5K, or Strava, but if you've done that before and it didn't seem to help, you may want to explore more creative options.

If you're looking to finally make that new year walking habit stick, here are some apps you can download today that can help make it more enjoyable.