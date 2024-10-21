Every Military Jet Ever Owned By Star Trek's Michael Dorn

Decades after it first took the science fiction genre by storm, the real-world technology-predicting "Star Trek" remains a juggernaut of a franchise loved and celebrated the world over. In its many years atop the pop culture heap, it has added extensively to its lore and expanded the timeline. As a result, numerous actors have come along to flesh the universe out and ultimately become entertainment legends. One of these many names is Michael Dorn, who is synonymous with the role of Starfleet figurehead Worf.

What many may not know about Dorn is that while he was exploring the fictional cosmos on "Star Trek," he was actually learning to get closer to the stars in real life. Dorn is a skilled pilot who, in addition to honing his craft as an aviator, has taken to collecting jets himself. The first aircraft he ever owned was a Socata Trinidad TB-20, paving the way for him to later acquire a Cessna 172, 310, and 340A, as well as a Beechcraft Baron 55.

Of course, this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Dorn's aircraft collecting habits. Dorn has also become well-acquainted with military-grade jets throughout his time in the cockpit. Yes, there are some general military and fighter jets that you can actually buy, and he has purchased a handful over the years.

