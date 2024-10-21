Is Elon Musk Really Developing A Fighter Jet?

At this time, there is no evidence, announcement, or any kind of reputable reporting that Elon Musk is designing a fighter jet. Even if he or one of his companies were, it would likely be nothing like the jet alleged in HyperSpeed's video. The "X-One" jet talked about in the video is pure science fiction by today's technological standards. The things the video alleges this new aircraft can do are pretty far beyond the realm of practical possibility: Like allegedly being capable of 4,600 mph (Mach 6) speeds with "impressive fuel efficiency," its ability to disguise itself "as a cloud," as well as using microwaves to "melt enemy aircraft."

Even if Musk were to design this exact aircraft, there's no telling whether it would be mass-production-friendly — especially with all the sci-fi weaponry that HyperSpeed is alleging it comes with — as it would need to secure a contract with any military worldwide. It's safe to say that if Musk was working on a fighter jet project right now, it would be highly top secret, especially if it's for the U.S. military — it would be nothing like what HyperSpeed is alleging it to be.