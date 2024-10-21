Roku Remote Not Working After A Battery Swap? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

There are instances when the issue isn't with your Roku remote but its connection to the streaming device. If you're using a Roku streaming stick, the HDMI port on the TV might be getting loose due to the weight of the stick. HDMI ports can also cause some wireless interference that prevents the TV and remote from creating a stable connection. To fix this, try plugging the stick into a different HDMI port on the TV or use an HDMI extension cable (you can get one for free from Roku). If you have a Roku simple remote, keep in mind that it requires a clear view of the streaming device since it relies on infrared (IR) transmission. That means you need to remove any obstacles in the way and position your streaming device in a more open location — no hiding it behind the TV or inside a cabinet. Then, aim the remote directly at the streaming device to check whether it works.

If, on the other hand, you have a Roku voice remote, what you should be concerned about isn't the placement of the streaming device but your network connectivity. Voice remotes use Wi-Fi rather than IR signals, so it's important to make sure you have a strong Wi-Fi connection. First, check whether your streaming device supports 5GHz. Visit the product page on the Roku website and scroll down to the product details section. See whether dual-band Wi-Fi is mentioned. If your streaming device is 5GHz-supported, try switching to this Wi-Fi network instead. This can provide a faster connection that might improve your Roku remote's performance.

Finally, ensure your streaming device is on the latest software. On your remote, press the home button to go to the home screen. Then, open Settings and navigate to System > System update. Press Check Now. Any available update will automatically be downloaded and installed.

