What Engine Is In A 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT, And How Much HP Did It Have?
The 2000 Pontiac Grand Am is part of the fifth-generation model that debuted in 1999. It rides on GM's N-body platform shared with the Oldsmobile Cutlass and Chevy Malibu, taking cues from the boxier third-gen Grand Am that spearheaded the transition to a front-engine, front-wheel drive from the rear-drive, A-body cars of the first and second-gen Grand Am.
The fifth-gen Pontiac Grand Am was also the last of the breed after GM ended production in 2005. The 2000 Grand Am was available as a four-door sedan or two-door coupe, came in SE and GT trim grades, and had SE1, SE2, and GT1 option packages. The base Grand Am SE has a 2.4-liter twin-cam four-cylinder engine with 150 horsepower. The SE1 trim adds power amenities and optional 16-inch alloy wheels. Selecting the SE2 package swaps the four-cylinder for a burlier 3.4-liter V6 engine with 170 horsepower.
The 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT has a V6 engine
The 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT has a standard 3.4-liter V6 engine, making 170 horsepower and 200 lb-ft. of torque. However, Pontiac revised the V6 tuning for the 2000 model year to make it more reliable while helping to lower emissions. The only downside is the unavailability of a manual transmission, as the V6 came exclusively with a four-speed automatic transmission.
Nevertheless, the Grand Am GT makes up for it with a few hardware upgrades like sportier suspension, four-wheel disk brakes, custom 16-inch rims, unique front & rear fascias, and trim-specific body cladding, all of which came standard from the factory. The GT1 package adds more amenities like a power sunroof, a high-power stereo, and a power driver's seat.
The fifth-generation Pontiac Grand Am was on sale from 1999 to 2005. It was the first in its lineage to receive independent front and rear suspension, which is perhaps one of the reasons why it has a slightly better resale value than the third and fourth-gen Grand Am. A decent example will cost $3,000 to $7,500 if you fancy millennial nostalgia.