5 Of The Strangest Aircraft Designs That Took To The Skies

On Dec. 17, 1903, the Wright brothers successfully flew the first powered aircraft at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. That was a world-changing innovation that's been built upon ever since, and in the 120-plus years mankind has taken to the skies, thousands of airplane designs have been attempted. Of course, not every plane designed to fly actually does, and this was especially true in the beginning. It took a great deal of time and creativity for folks to come up with airplane designs that consistently worked.

Humanity went from wood and fabric to metal and composites, and as innovations in the industry spurred new waves of development, the propeller gave way to the jet engine. Along the way, numerous novel designs appeared, some looking so strange it defies logic that they could ever achieve powered flight. Still, some of them actually flew, though most didn't, while some that did never became standard.

These five aircraft are some of the strangest designs ever attempted, and despite their odd appearance and makeup, each successfully took to the skies, proving that flying aircraft don't necessarily have to always look and act the same.