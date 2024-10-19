4 Linktree Alternatives To Add Links To Your Bio

Countless people around the globe have found a means to earn a livelihood through some of the most popular social media platforms, like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. These apps offer ways of sharing media in the form of posts, reels, and stories, allowing users to then promote their other socials through a link in the bio.

However, a single link has never been enough — especially if you have sponsored links or shop items you want to share with your followers. This is a void best filled with a service like Linktree that enables users to create a landing page full of other links. This way, you'd only have to add a single link in your bio or under a post. Despite its immense value, Linktree falls short in some areas, especially when you are dependent on just its free version.

Fortunately, like most apps and services online, we have more than a handful of alternatives that address the same issues as Linktree, while offering more features. We've tested some of the most popular Linktree alternatives — here are four of them that each have something unique to offer. A more detailed methodology on how we picked these apps can be found at the end of this read.

