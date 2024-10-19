4 Linktree Alternatives To Add Links To Your Bio
Countless people around the globe have found a means to earn a livelihood through some of the most popular social media platforms, like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. These apps offer ways of sharing media in the form of posts, reels, and stories, allowing users to then promote their other socials through a link in the bio.
However, a single link has never been enough — especially if you have sponsored links or shop items you want to share with your followers. This is a void best filled with a service like Linktree that enables users to create a landing page full of other links. This way, you'd only have to add a single link in your bio or under a post. Despite its immense value, Linktree falls short in some areas, especially when you are dependent on just its free version.
Fortunately, like most apps and services online, we have more than a handful of alternatives that address the same issues as Linktree, while offering more features. We've tested some of the most popular Linktree alternatives — here are four of them that each have something unique to offer. A more detailed methodology on how we picked these apps can be found at the end of this read.
Taplink
Taplink lets you sign in quickly using your Google account, which is something I always appreciate. Right off the bat, you are greeted with a plethora of templates to choose from. These range from minimal Linktree-style pages with a profile picture and a handful of links to a few highly curated landing pages with impressive designs to fit different kinds of businesses.
Editing a template is easy, as is the ability to add new blocks to the landing page. You can rearrange the contents or double-click to change their designs or remove them altogether. Each section can be customized with different font styles and colors, backgrounds, and transparency effects for the links. Taplink lets you add further functionality to your landing page with the help of add-ons. Examples include MailChimp for growing your audience, Google Analytics for viewing stats, and JivoSite for managing conversations with customers.
Something that makes Taplink standout is the toggle that lets you edit your pages for different screen sizes. Once done, you can create a link and add it to your Instagram or TikTok bio. While the free version of Taplink offers unlimited links and a fair share of customizability, to design your own theme or embed media on your page, you'll have to upgrade to the pro subscription that costs $36 a year. There is also a business tier at $72 a year that includes more features like a custom domain, or automated emails.
Lnk.Bio
Lnk.Bio is another solution that can help you display all your socials together on one page. You can sign up using Google, Apple, Microsoft, or directly with TikTok. As usual, you have the ability to add links to your social profiles or website, and even embed shortcuts to your favorite music or podcasts. The "Style" section in the editor is where you can truly add a touch of personality to your landing page. Each link you add can be decorated with a custom image as its icon, too.
The free tier of Lnk.Bio does allow for a custom username for creating a memorable URL, and features the ability to add unlimited links. Customization options, while limited, are still extensive, with over 2,500 icons and 350 themes to choose from. Upgrading to the Mini plan at just $0.99 a month, or $9.99 as a one-time fee, will unlock animated themes and statistics like page views and clicks.
For a slightly higher one-time fee of $24.99, you can upgrade to the Unique tier, which adds the ability to create and manage an online shop on your page — not to mention unlock access to even greater theming options and up to 10 swipeable pages, each with their own URL. Where most Linktree alternatives tend to lock you in with monthly or yearly subscriptions, the option to pay once and unlimitedly enjoy all premium features is something we appreciate with Lnk.Bio.
Milkshake
Milkshake offers a slightly different way to customize and create your own link in bio page. While you can use other services through your browser (like Taplink) to create a page suitable for a phone, the dedicated app for Milkshake makes this process effortless. The app focuses heavily on building pages with a mobile-first UI, which makes sense because most people using Instagram and TikTok are less likely to switch to a desktop just to access your page.
Milkshake treats cards as individual pages, allowing you to customize each one with its own set of colors and fonts. You get a decent selection of themes for every card to speed things up. Alternatively, tapping the "Shake It Up" button while in a card preview will apply a random theme with different elements. As someone who struggles with picking the right design, this feature is highly appreciated. You can add multiple cards with different themes, and publish them to your Milkshake page.
If you have multiple profiles across Instagram and TikTok, you can cycle between accounts in Milkshake to manage each website separately. Most of Milkshake's features are free to use, but you can upgrade to the Pro plan for $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year to unlock more analytics, mailing list integration, and the ability to temporarily hide cards from your website without deleting them altogether. The premium version also gets rid of the Milkshake watermark from your website.
Bio Sites
Last, but certainly not the least, we have Bio Sites — which offers inarguably the best experience while creating a page. This could be partly thanks to the fact that this service is owned by Squarespace, which is one of the best website building tools you can try. Once you've picked a username that fits well as a URL that you can share, Bio Sites will let you choose from a few pre-designed themes.
Unlike Linktree and other alternatives, you'll notice that most themes in Bio Sites resemble a one-page website rather than just a repository of links. You can use this to your advantage to create beautiful landing pages for your business or personal social media ventures. Apart from adding links and images, Bio Sites allows you to connect your Instagram account so you can display a live feed of all your posts. There are options to add music from Spotify and Apple Music, or videos from YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms.
You can add a payment provider and start a crowdfunding section on your page, too. The "Style" section contains dozens of color and font options, alongside a few animated backgrounds for a more dynamic appeal. The best part about using Bio Sites (including these advanced options) is it's completely free, which includes analytics information — a feature that's locked behind a paywall with most services. You can pay for a custom domain through Squarespace, but this is totally optional.
Why these apps were chosen
While Linktree remains to be one of the best in this industry, you may find using any of these other tools a better match for your needs. To make our comparison easier, I created a similar landing page with the same few links across all four services — and stuck with the free version of each. I found that regardless of which tool you pick, you'll have a similarly good experience, since they all share many key features. You can add an unlimited number of links, customize the look of your page, and share this URL on your Instagram or TikTok bio. Nevertheless, all services have unique features that make them worthy of attention and suitability will depend on individual preferences.
On the other hand, you can now directly add more links to your Instagram bio, if you exclusively use the app and only have links to share with your followers.