How To Turn Any Photo Into A Windows Icon

One of the joys of having a computer of your own is the ability to customize it to your liking. Doing this comes in many forms, from altering your device's aesthetic by changing its wallpaper to enabling productivity features such as Focus Assist, widgets, and much more. One method you may not be familiar with, especially if you use a Windows computer, is replacing a generic icon with an image of your choosing.

At first glance, this may seem like an unnecessary action to undertake. Sure, the icons for folders and other Windows applications may not be all that flashy, but they serve their purpose well enough. It's also easy to imagine this becoming confusing if the image you chose replaces one that you've associated with a specific function for a long time now. However, while these points are certainly valid, there's also a lot of good that can come with changing your default Windows icons. Along with adding a bit of extra flair, you can also use different images to make icons that are too similar stand out from one another. For example, instead of having the same manilla folder symbol for a specific video project and your wedding photos, you can change these images to better represent their respective categories.

While changing the image or color of an app or folder icon on is relatively well-known function on MacOS computers, it's a less talked about topic amongst Windows users. Thankfully, though the process contains its fair share of bells and whistles, it's not especially difficult to go about.