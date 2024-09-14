How To Change The Icon And Color Of Folders On A Mac

MacOS has a pretty robust search function, allowing you to easily find your files in the Finder app. However, it can be difficult to organize files inside folders, especially if you're used to other operating systems like Windows. So, if you're particular about how your files and folders look on your Mac or MacBook, you may want a way to make it easier to see and categorize them with just a glance.

One way to do this is by changing the icon or color of your files and folders. But doing so can be quite confusing, no matter what operating system you're using. Even if you're already well-versed in other operating systems in the Apple ecosystem, like iOS and iPadOS, replacing folder colors and icons can be mystifying if you haven't done it before on a Mac.

So, to help you with your file organization and customization journey, these are the steps you need to follow to change the icon or color of your folders on your Mac. We will start the with the former as it's much simpler. But once you know those basic steps, you'll be able to change the color and image of an icon on most files and folders on your macOS device.

