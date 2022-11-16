4 Tips For Organizing Your MacBook's Desktop

Keeping your MacBook's desktop organized is often easier said than done. Whether trying to get a handle on the files blocking out your scenic screensaver or just looking to remove old unused apps, it's essential to manage your desktop efficiently to have the best possible experience with your MacBook. Fortunately, with a few simple steps, you can create good habits that will allow you to avoid clutter on your home screen, according to Apple.

Another important reason to keep your desktop organized is to avoid losing precious space on your hard drive. Unused apps and large files like movies can quickly add up and prevent you from downloading new media to your MacBook. Staying organized can help you identify which files to delete on an ongoing basis; however, you should also consider using an external hard drive if you want the ability to keep your old files around for easy access.

Regardless of why you want to organize your MacBook's desktop, it's a great way to keep your MacBook running smoothly from a technical perspective. A cluttered home screen will make finding and accessing the files you need challenging, and a full hard drive will prevent your MacBook from processing data efficiently. After all, cleanliness is next to godliness.