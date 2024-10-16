5 Free eSignature Alternatives To DocuSign
Electronic signature tools have revolutionized the way we manage documents, simplifying the process of signing, sending, and securing important paperwork without the need for printing and scanning. With these tools, you can sign documents from anywhere, at any time.
DocuSign has emerged as a prominent leader in this space, offering a reliable solution that includes all the essential features most users seek in an e-signature tool. However, while it's a great option for individuals, businesses, and organizations requiring comprehensive functionality, its price tag may not be justifiable for everyone.
Whether you're a freelancer needing to sign contracts, a small business owner managing agreements, or someone who occasionally needs to sign documents, you'll be pleased to know that DocuSign isn't the only option that is good. There are many e-signature alternatives to consider. We've tested several based on their user interface, security features, and ease of use, so you don't have to. Here are five of the best options you should try.
DocuSeal
DocuSeal is a fantastic open-source tool for creating electronic signatures on your documents. Whether you're working with PDFs, Word documents, or even images, DocuSeal can handle a wide variety of formats, making it easy to sign any document you need. The best part? It features a user-friendly interface and is completely free to use.
What sets DocuSeal apart is its extensive customization options. You can personalize your e-signature experience by selecting from various signature styles, adding text or images, and even setting expiration dates for your documents. This flexibility allows you to create a signature that not only looks professional but also aligns seamlessly with your branding.
DocuSeal employs advanced encryption and secure cloud storage to protect your sensitive information throughout the signing process, ensuring your documents remain safe and confidential. Together, these features make DocuSeal a reliable and versatile eSignature tool, positioning it as an excellent free alternative to DocuSign.
OpenSign
OpenSign is an excellent option for signing and sending documents online without any hidden costs. It offers unlimited digital signatures for free, making it an ideal choice for individuals and small businesses looking for a cost-effective solution.
The platform is designed with simplicity in mind, eliminating the need for complicated setups. One of its standout features is the ability to track the progress of your documents in real time, ensuring you know exactly when a signature is completed. Also, each signed document comes with a completion certificate, offering added security and transparency for your transactions.
OpenSign also supports a variety of file formats, including PDFs and Word documents, providing you with the flexibility to work with different types of paperwork. Although OpenSign may not have the widespread recognition of larger e-signature tools like DocuSign, it is a solid option for anyone seeking a reliable, easy-to-use, and completely free e-signature solution.
Smallpdf
You may know Smallpdf for its PDF conversion tools, but it also offers a powerful e-signature feature. With it, you can upload your document, sign it digitally, and send it to others for signatures — all in just a few steps.
Smallpdf supports popular file formats, including PDFs, Word documents, and Excel files, so you're not limited to just one type of document. One of Smallpdf's key benefits is its integration with popular cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive. This feature allows you to access, sign, and manage your documents directly from these platforms, streamlining your workflow.
Smallpdf is also available on both Android and iPhone, providing you the convenience of signing documents on the go. Plus, unlike other tools, Smallpdf also offers additional features such as converting, compressing, and editing PDFs. Overall, it serves as a reliable solution for those who already utilize its PDF editing tools.
Adobe Acrobat Reader
Adobe Acrobat Reader is a widely used tool for viewing PDFs, and you might already have it installed on your computer. Beyond just viewing, it also serves as an excellent option for quickly and easily signing contracts, agreements, and other important documents. You can use it to sign documents yourself or send them to others for their signatures.
A key feature of Adobe Acrobat Reader is its ability to track document activity. This functionality allows you to see when a document has been opened, viewed, or signed, keeping you informed about the progress of your paperwork. Additionally, Adobe Acrobat Reader employs robust encryption methods to ensure that your signed documents are secure.
While some of the more advanced features of Adobe Acrobat require a paid subscription, the free version still offers ample functionality for basic needs. This makes it an excellent no-cost option for occasional users who require a reliable e-signature tool.
Canva PDF Editor
Canva is famous for creating stunning designs, but did you know it also has a fantastic PDF Editor that makes editing and signing documents simple? With Canva PDF Editor, you can easily upload PDFs and add signature fields wherever needed, making it perfect for signing contracts, agreements, or any other important documents.
Whether you're using a computer, tablet, or smartphone, Canva is accessible on all major platforms. Plus, its PDF editor goes beyond simply facilitating signatures; it allows you to customize your documents by adding logos, text, and various design elements. You can even split or combine pages, giving you complete control over the organization of your documents.
In addition to making adjustments and enhancements that traditional PDF editors might not offer, Canva enables real-time collaboration with others. This makes it an excellent choice for teams or anyone needing to work together on a document, ensuring a seamless and efficient editing experience.