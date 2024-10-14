What Is A 3-Hole Oil Change On A Harley-Davidson?

Much like larger vehicles such as cars and trucks, motorcycles can't go without routine maintenance. In time, bikes of all kinds will require new parts and fresh fluids to keep them running at their best. For those looking to tackle such efforts on their own, there are some more simple must-know tips for motorcycle maintenance out there. Once you get past these, though, things get a little more intensive. For example, if you have a Harley-Davidson in particular, one form of upkeep you can do regularly to improve the health of your motorcycle is known as the 3-hole oil change.

Advertisement

As the name of this oil change procedure implies, a 3-hole oil change involves the refreshing of oil in the three main components of a Harley's powertrain: the engine, transmission, and primary. In terms of how often you should change your motorcycle's oil, it's generally recommended to conduct a 3-hole oil change between every 3,000 to 4,000 miles. If you're unsure about this interval, checking your bike's manual or speaking to a mechanic isn't a bad idea. You'll also want to check with your manual or a mechanic to make sure you're using the best motorcycle oil for your Harley-Davidson above all others. After all, it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to oil, as dirty, thin, or insufficient amounts of oil within a Harley can lead to all kinds of mechanical issues on the road.

Advertisement