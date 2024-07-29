The Best Motorcycle Oil For Your Harley-Davidson (According To Owners)
Regular oil changes are important for keeping your Harley-Davidson motorcycle running smoothly. Waiting too long can cause the oil to become dirty or degrade, which can in turn lead to potentially catastrophic engine failure. There are several different kinds of oil out there for you to consider: 20W-50 is the standard for most V-Twin engines, but your motorcycle should list the weight and type of oil that it takes in your owner's manual. Anything that fits those specifications should work well enough to keep your bike on the road, but some types of oil are considered much better for your motorcycle than others.
Harley-Davidson sells its own brand of conventional motorcycle oil and several varieties of Syn3 synthetic oil. There will always be those who swear that sticking to the manufacturer's intended products is the best way to go, but not all riders agree. Those who are searching for the best brand of motorcycle oil for their Harley might be interested in checking out what other riders have used and which ones they claim work the best.
Of course, there are other factors to consider, such as the type of Harley you own and the sort of environmental conditions that you ride in. It's definitely worth doing some research on the best kinds of oil for your bike and your local climate. That said, synthetic oil is usually higher quality than conventional, and there are a few brands that riders like better than most.
Conventional oil vs. synthetic
One of the first decisions you'll have to make when choosing an engine oil for your Harley is whether you want to go with conventional oil or synthetic. Conventional oil is refined from crude petroleum that is extracted from the earth. It's significantly cheaper, and works well, but there are several reasons why synthetic oil is probably going to be better for your bike.
As the name implies, synthetic oil is an artificial product that is designed with the intention of lubricating your vehicle's engine. It doesn't require refinement or additives, it's more temperature resistant, and it takes significantly longer to break down. So it will help keep your motorcycle engine cool in hot weather and while it's definitely more expensive when you do need an oil change, you will be able to go much longer between changes. This also keeps your engine more efficient as synthetic oil is less likely to thicken as it ages, keeping your engine's performance smooth and even.
While there are some Harley riders who prefer conventional oil for its relative cheapness, it is commonly held that synthetic oil is better for your motorcycle's performance and longevity.
Harley riders like Mobil 1, Amsoil, and Red Line
There are a few different brands of motorcycle oil that are popular among Harley riders. Syn3 may be the brand recommended by Harley, but Mobil 1, AMSOIL, and Redline are all popular synthetic oil brands that are regularly mentioned in forums. Most riders don't usually have much of an explanation as to why they prefer a brand. It usually amounts to little more than 'this is what I've been using and I haven't had any problems yet.'
That said, there are numerous users of these three brands who are adamant that they have noticed improved performance and stability. They've reported that their Harley's run smoother and are less noisy when using one of these oil brands.
One Harley Davidson Forums contributor claimed that Red Line 20W-50 was the best synthetic engine oil on the market because it contains Molybdenum. This is an additive that is designed to reduce the friction of the oil passing through your engine, thereby preventing wear and tear. It's true that Molybdenum is not listed as an ingredient in the data sheets for the V-Twin engine oil from Mobile 1 or Amsoil, and there's some debate over whether this additive is actually beneficial.