What Is The Kiddle Search Engine And Is It Owned By Google?

Kiddle is a kid-friendly alternative search engine for Google. Since it's specifically created with children in mind, it only allows search queries and search results that are safe for family consumption. That means you can't use sexually obscene language, profanity, violence, and other adult themes as your search query, and such topics won't appear in the Kiddle search results as well. If you try searching for something inappropriate, you'll only get an "Oops, try again!" error. Kiddle achieves this kid-safe environment in three ways. First, it blocks certain keywords and sites, making them unavailable for use in the search query. Kiddle blocks typical explicit language, along with social media sites like YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp. Second, Kiddle uses Google SafeSearch, which automatically filters and blocks explicit content from appearing on the search results. And finally, the top search results on Kiddle (normally on pages one to seven) are pre-vetted by a team of editors to ensure they're kid-oriented.

Apart from providing only child-suitable web pages, Kiddle also comes with other nifty features. It includes its very own version of Wikipedia called Kpedia, the content of which is chosen and rewritten from Wikipedia. You can also use Kiddle to search for images, either from the web or from Kpedia. On top of the default English version, Kiddle comes in a Spanish edition for web and images searches too. However, it doesn't have a dedicated Kpedia tab. You'll need to first search in the Web tab, and if your query has a page in the Kpedia Spanish version, it'll come up in the search results.

At a glance, it's easy to assume that Kiddle is a Google product since it uses almost the same color scheme for its logo, just in a slightly different shade. The name "Kiddle" also sounds like a cute wordplay on "Google," which could indicate the relationship between the two. However, although Kiddle does use Google SafeSearch, it isn't owned by nor connected to Google. It's an entirely separate company.

