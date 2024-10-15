What Exactly Are Spoon Engines And Are They Any Good?

If you've ever been a car-movie-obsessed teen, you probably know the line "Hector is gonna be running three Honda Civics with Spoon engines." Those who haven't seen "The Fast and The Furious," however, are less likely to know that reference. Delivered by Paul Walker as his character Brian O'Connor in 2001's The Fast and the Furious, that line refers to a trio of Hondas being built for an upcoming street-racing competition in the movie. The implication is that the Spoon engines are a secret weapon and a modification to be feared. The intel that the rivals are installing these engines in their race cars was a big bombshell.

As it turns out, despite the Fast and Furious franchise's affinity for exaggeration and wild car stunts, this was actually a legit reference. When I originally saw the movie back in theaters, I knew exactly what Walker was referring to — a friend of mine had Spoon parts installed on his Honda S2000 and he was the envy of every local car meet. Like most Japanese automotive enthusiasts, I knew about Spoon back in the early 2000's, especially since the company had been around since 1988, racing in its iconic blue and yellow livery. The parts were pricey, but the name commanded respect since Spoon had built many cars for various race series over the years, including endurance challenges like the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring.

