How To Convert HEIC Images To JPG On Your Mac

HEIC (High-Efficiency Image Container) is a common file format used for storing images and image sequences; it is widely used on Apple devices like iPhones and iPads, and is primarily associated with the HEIF (High Efficiency Image Format) standard. You may have noticed that when you AirDrop an image from your iPhone to your Mac, the format will usually be sent as a HEIF file, yet its file extension will be .heic. Unfortunately, this format may not be compatible with all of the devices or applications you use — for example, although you can view and edit HEIC images on your Mac, you won't be able to upload them to most platforms. In such situations, you will need to convert your HEIC images to a more widely supported format like JPG/JPEG.

When you AirDrop images, they're typically sent in the original format each photo was captured in. So, one step you can take before sharing images from your iPhone or iPad is change the format you shoot your images in. You can do so by going to Settings > Camera > Formats, and then selecting Most Compatible. This way, all images you take and share moving forward will be sent as JPEGs instead. With that said, what do you do if you already have images in the HEIC format on your Mac that you'd like to convert to JPG? Thankfully, you don't need to spend time hunting for free third-party image converter websites– the Preview and Photos apps on your Mac are more than enough to help you accomplish this.

