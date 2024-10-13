How Much HP Does A 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 HEMI Have & Is It A Good Year For The Truck?

After a hiatus of more than three decades, the celebrated HEMI engine returned for a third stint in 2003 with great fanfare, initially finding a new life under the hood of the Dodge Ram 1500 half-ton truck (and the heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500) as a replacement for the Chrysler LA series-based 5.2-liter and 5.9-liter Magnum engines. Those who wanted the original GEN III HEMI could specify it with the likes of the 2003 Ram 1500 Laramie and SLT trims, where it made 305 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.

Advertisement

Seven years after its initial launch, interest in the Dodge Ram 1500 HEMI remained strong, largely thanks to the engine gaining more power over the years and the truck itself being a compelling proposition. By 2010, the performance-oriented truck had gradually built a reputation for reliability, evidenced by a great J.D. Power reliability score of 84 out of 100 points and reviewers consistently highlighting its dependability on sites like Edmunds. The 5.7-liter HEMI engine also imbued the 2010 Ram 1500 with an impressive 10,250-pound maximum towing capacity, which was plenty enough for its era. As for comfort and convenience, the 2010 Ram 1500 HEMI was available with numerous niceties that made life more pleasant for those onboard, including, among other things, heated and cooled power front seats, leather seating surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and navigation — all combining to make 2010 a good year for the half-ton truck.

Advertisement