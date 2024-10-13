How Much HP Does A 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 HEMI Have & Is It A Good Year For The Truck?
After a hiatus of more than three decades, the celebrated HEMI engine returned for a third stint in 2003 with great fanfare, initially finding a new life under the hood of the Dodge Ram 1500 half-ton truck (and the heavy-duty Ram 2500 and 3500) as a replacement for the Chrysler LA series-based 5.2-liter and 5.9-liter Magnum engines. Those who wanted the original GEN III HEMI could specify it with the likes of the 2003 Ram 1500 Laramie and SLT trims, where it made 305 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.
Seven years after its initial launch, interest in the Dodge Ram 1500 HEMI remained strong, largely thanks to the engine gaining more power over the years and the truck itself being a compelling proposition. By 2010, the performance-oriented truck had gradually built a reputation for reliability, evidenced by a great J.D. Power reliability score of 84 out of 100 points and reviewers consistently highlighting its dependability on sites like Edmunds. The 5.7-liter HEMI engine also imbued the 2010 Ram 1500 with an impressive 10,250-pound maximum towing capacity, which was plenty enough for its era. As for comfort and convenience, the 2010 Ram 1500 HEMI was available with numerous niceties that made life more pleasant for those onboard, including, among other things, heated and cooled power front seats, leather seating surfaces, dual-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and navigation — all combining to make 2010 a good year for the half-ton truck.
How much horsepower does a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 HEMI produce?
The 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 HEMI has 390 hp, which is 85 more horsepower than the original GEN III-powered Ram 1500 made in 2003. That output increase was thanks to a thorough revision for the 2009 model year that raised output from 345 horsepower. That not only elevated the updated 5.7-liter V8 into the leagues of the most powerful major HEMI engines, but it also meant the 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 was astoundingly fast for a truck, as it could sprint from zero to 60 mph in less than 6 seconds, according to Stellantis.
Changes to the engine also remarkably enhanced fuel economy. The very same Stellantis post cited earlier claims the revamped 5.7-liter HEMI V8 was about 4 percent more fuel efficient than its predecessor. In EPA testing, a rear-drive 2010 Ram 1500 HEMI earned 14 mpg city, 20 mpg highway, and 16 mpg combined, which is a marginally better return than 2010 Ram 1500 models with the 4.7-liter V8 managed at 14 mpg city, 19 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined. The outgone 2008 model fared no better, gaining 13 mpg city, 19 mpg highway, and 15 mpg combined.