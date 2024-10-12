How To Convert A Picture To A PDF On iPhone For Free (Without Installing An App)

Whether you've captured a picture-perfect moment with your brand-new iPhone 16 Pro or snapped a quick shot of a document with an iPhone that has a few years in the game, those files were saved in HEIC format unless you've changed the settings to jpg or something else. While that usually isn't a problem, there may be times when you need a PDF version of one of the photos saved on your phone. If that's the case, you'll need to convert those images to a PDF.

There are several reasons you might want to do this; maybe you need to send images you took with your phone as official documents, and the government agency (or other entity) requires they be sent as a PDF, or you might want to combine several photos into a single document. While you can remove location metadata from iPhone photos manually, printing to PDF is another way to do this, as it flattens the image, allowing you to keep that information private. You can even add a password to a PDF for additional security.

Another PDF selling point is its universal compatibility, so images in this format can be easily shared across different devices and operating systems without a loss of quality or changes to formating. With all of these use cases, it's likely there will come a time when you need to convert a picture to a PDF on your iPhone, and the good news is that Apple has made it easy to do.

