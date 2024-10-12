How To Compare Two Columns In Excel

If you need to compare two columns in Excel row-by-row instead of the entire column at once, use comparison operators. They check the values in each row and output TRUE if the data are the same or FALSE if the data don't match. Follow these steps to use comparison operators in Excel:

Under a new column next to your existing data, put an equal sign (=). Then, click on the first row of the first column. To check whether the data match, type another equal sign. To check whether the data is different, enter a not equal sign (<>). Click on the first row of the second column to complete the operation.

If you're checking for matching data, the first row of the third column should look like =A2=B2. Otherwise, it should be =A2<>B2.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

Press Enter to save the formula, and you should see a TRUE or FALSE value in the cell. Apply the same formula to the rest of the column by grabbing and dragging the fill handle in the first row of the results column. If you want to show custom words instead of the default TRUE or FALSE, you can add an IF function to your formula to set your own result. The formula for checking whether the data are similar then becomes =IF(A2=B2, "Same","Different"), where Same is the result if A2=B2 is true and Different is the result if A2=B2 is false.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

You'll have to drag the formula cell again to the bottom of the column to apply this new IF formula to all the other rows.

