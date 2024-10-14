Can't See Shared Albums On Your Apple Device? Here's What To Know

It's a well-known fact that Apple products generally have a richer ecosystem, which is why many find it difficult to depart from the iPhone, Mac, or AirPods. Need to quickly transfer a video from your iPhone to Mac? Do it in seconds using AirDrop. Switching between devices while surfing the web? Handoff lets you pick up where you left off.

The ability to share a photo album on iPhone is yet another feature that extends to not just other Apple devices you own, but also to other people. Individuals you share an album with can view photos and videos within it, upload their own media, and drop comments. Once set up, Shared Albums can prove to be immensely convenient for families or groups of friends.

You can create as many albums you desire and store up to 5,000 photos and videos in each one. Shared Albums also support various types of media including Live Photos, panoramas, and time-lapses. As long as the photos you add to a shared album are uploaded to iCloud, these won't count against the storage limit.

Despite their reliability, even Apple devices aren't immune to bugs. Services like iCloud that are required to host Shared Albums have several factors that may affect their functionality. If you haven't been able to view or sync a shared album on your device, this guide with a few handy troubleshooting steps could be the one-stop shop you've been looking for.

