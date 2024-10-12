F-35 Lightning II Vs Typhoon FGR4: How Do The Fighter Jets Compare?

There are some exceptionally advanced fighter jets in the armed forces of the world. When one thinks about a next-generation fighter, they typically think about the F-22 Raptor or more likely the F-35 Lightning II. This is a fighter jet that's used by multiple air forces, including Britain's Royal Air Force. However, the RAF already had their own advanced warfighter that's been in production since 1994. Okay, '94 is three decades old, but the Typhoon FGR4 continues to be the backbone of the RAF (amongst other nations) and does a decent job with keeping up with Lockheed Martin's Joint Strike Fighter (JSF).

Advertisement

The F-35 Lightning II JSF and Typhoon FGR4 are both multirole fighters capable of switching between air-to-air and air-to-surface missions when needed. However, that's the extent of their similarities. Besides the drastically different appearance–the Typhoon has a canard delta-wing design while the F-35 has a blended wing-body appearance– they're both from completely different generations of fighter jets. The F-35 is more modern and categorized as a fifth generation fighter, while the Typhoon falls into the fourth generation category, similar to the F-16 Falcon.

The RAF is expected to replace the Typhoon in the 2030s at some point — there are currently three generations of the Typhoon in service– and will have run the limit of its service life by then. The F-35, on the other hand, won't be replaced but will be complemented by a sixth generation fighter. But let's take a look at these two fighter jets and see how they compare.

Advertisement