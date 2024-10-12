The Royal Pioneer Motorcycle Has A Fascinating History Not Many People Are Aware Of

Royal Motor Works may not be a familiar name to many, although their revolutionary approach to motorcycle design and manufacturing had them on the fast track to becoming legendary. The early 20th century U.S. looked drastically different than it does today, not just in terms of vehicles but also the fact paved roads weren't yet common. In fact, the long and winding history of roads and highways proves to be a compelling study of why modern cities look the way they do. However, in 1909, with the help of the innovative Royal Pioneer motorcycle, the rolling and uneven dirt roads of Worcester, Massachusetts, became easily manageable.

Advertisement

The 500cc one-cylinder (with hemispherical head) Royal Pioneer could reach speeds of up to 60 mph and was completely manufactured locally. Back in those days, motorcycles shared several similar characteristics to bicycles, even including working pedals that could help propulsion. Fortunately, Royal Motor Works developed a clutch for the engine (something absent from other models at the time), which allowed riders to conquer inclines without worry of stalling the engine.

So, with exciting new technology and popularity for the brand growing rapidly, what happened? Unfortunately, tragedy struck and burned the Royal Motor Works empire to the ground, literally. A massive blaze from inside the factory in December 1909 quickly accelerated out of control, decimating not only the Royal Pioneer but the company as a whole.

Advertisement