Want To Bring Your Dog On A Motorcycle Ride? Here Are 5 Things To Consider First
Traveling on motorcycles always carries some form of risk, whether it's for human riders or our animal companions. While there are plenty of things you can do to avoid a lot of the probable causes of motorcycle accidents, the reality is that it can be hard to predict. In fact, the National Safety Commission shares that most fatal motorcycle crashes occur during the daytime, in good weather, and even when riders are completely sober. That said, one key difference is that unlike our furry friends, the responsibility to keep them safe is completely in our hands.
So before we proceed, it's important for you to evaluate how much risk you're willing to expose your dog on the road and if you think it will be significantly worth the experience. Only you can determine whether you are comfortable bringing your dog along for the ride based on your riding style, planned riding distance, the speed you're expecting to go, and the quality of roads on your route. In addition, only you can know whether your dog is fit for the entire length of the journey.
According to Law Tigers, bringing your dog with you on your motorcycle isn't illegal in most U.S. states. However, this doesn't mean that you have a free pass for chucking your dog in a basket. Depending on the states you're planning to ride through, there are varying regulations that you need to take note of. Here are some of them.
Rules for riding motorcycles with your dog
In general, most states require that you have a means to prevent your dog from accidentally jumping or being thrown off. In some states, like California, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, you also need to make sure that if the carrier is not enclosed, its side and rail racks must meet the minimum height of 46 inches (measured from the ground). That said, there are some exceptions to these rules, such as if you're riding with your dog for farming purposes. If they're not adequately restrained, some states like Rhode Island also require that your dog will need to be in "physical control of a person other than the operator of a motor vehicle." If you don't follow these rules, you may be fined up to $200 for repeat offenders.
Not to mention, some states may require additional certification before they're legally allowed to enter. For example, while Hawaii is a glorious place to ride your motorcycle, it also has a mandatory quarantine period that can last up to four months for pets, which costs around $1,080 to complete. Although, it does have shorter quarantine periods for qualified pets.
Because the rules aren't universal, it's important to check the states for the riding route you're planning to pass through to avoid issues when you arrive with your dog in tow. While some areas may not be as strict, it's always important to follow regulations designed to keep both you and your dog safe.
Should you bring your dog with you on your motorcycle?
As with many things, just because you can doesn't mean you should. If you're considering bringing your furry friend on the road with you, you need to ask yourself a few questions. Before we get into the practical factors, the most important one to consider is if your dog will actually enjoy it. Similar to people, not every dog will like the experience of riding on a motorcycle, and they may prefer the predictability of traveling in an enclosed environment, such as a car, instead. That said, it is possible to train your dog to be comfortable with motorcycle rides, but it will require some time and dedication. In fact, you may need to start training your dog months before actually taking off on your motorcycle. If you can't commit to this, it can be a traumatic experience for your pet and lead to unnecessary stress for both of you.
Once you've identified that your dog will more or less be comfortable with the experience, the next step is to make sure they can physically manage it. For this, you'll need to consider their age, size, and overall health condition. Even for humans, long periods on the motorcycle can be stressful on the body. What about your furry friend who isn't used to it? If you're not sure if your dog can manage, it's best to consult a veterinarian for professional advice before you proceed with your planning.
How can you bring your dog with you on the road?
To start with, you should evaluate if your motorcycle can manage the additional weight of your dog and the fittings necessary for their comfort. Next, choose the seat type that is best suited to your dog's needs and fits your budget. For smaller dogs, there are tons of carrier bags made to attach to different motorcycles on Amazon. One popular item is the KEMIMOTO Motorcycle Dog Cat Carrier Bag ($109.99), which is currently on sale for $87.99. With an average of 4.2 stars from 156 riders, it's foldable, has detachable cushions, and pockets for your pet's other needs, which is important if they have an accident inside the bag during long rides. However, you'll need to look at other options if your dog is a larger breed, since it can only hold pets up to 20 lbs.
On the other hand, Ruffly offers specialized universal dog cockpits for motorcycles which come in two sizes: the Nano Cockpit (starts $850) and the K9 Moto Cockpit (starts at $1750). Plus, they even offer additional accessories, like harnesses, waterproof covers, sunshields, luggage loops, tail bags, paw guards, and booster seats for growing pups. And if you have a special needs pet or want a design that fits more than one canine, there's an option to request for a custom build. Alternatively, if your furry companion is a little larger than normal, you can also get a sidecar instead.
How to dress your dog for the road
Similar to how it's important for new riders to be geared up properly, your dog also deserves to dress for the occasion. Not only can it make for a good photo op, but it can also help protect your dog during your rides. Depending on the kind of ride you're planning to do and the carrier you plan to put your dog in, the appropriate mix of gear may vary. For example, if you and your dog love to go fast, protective goggles can keep random particles and insects from getting into their eyes. If you don't know where to look, over 7,000 owners of large and medium dogs have given the NVTED Dog Sunglasses/Goggles ($9.45) a thumbs up (or an average of 4.2 stars) for its UV, wind, dust, and fog protection features.
In addition, you can get a helmet that can protect your furbaby's head. On Amazon, you can buy Pet Helmets ($9.99) that can fit up to medium-sized dogs with heads 4.5 inches in diameter from the Enjoying Store. But take note, while it does have an average of 3.9 stars from over 1,600 pet owners, some users have pointed out that the fit can be a hit-or-miss for some dogs. Should you plan to ride during cold months, you may also want to add a riding jacket, which is perfect for breeds with less insulating fur.
What to pack for your motorcycle ride with your dog
Being on a motorcycle requires constant exposure to the elements, loud sounds, and temperature fluctuations that can be overstimulating for anyone, especially animals which have strong senses like dogs. Because of this, it's important to make sure there's plenty of rest time, and as little stress as possible for them during the moments in between rides.
Apart from a new wardrobe, it's also important to pack some travel essentials for your dog. Similar to when taking walks, you should always have water bottles, foldable bowls, pet snacks, and enough food to last you for the duration of your trip. If your route is a little long and you're not sure if there are enough pet-friendly pit stops along the way, you can also load up on pet diapers or pads. Should you plan to bring your furry friend for a walk in between rides, you'll need to bring poop bags and poop bag holders as well.
Additionally, dog smart collars might be worth it for some added peace of mind if your dog is the type to wander off by themselves. Should you find yourself camping in between long tours with them, you can check out our list of must-have gadgets that can make the experience more enjoyable for the both of you, like tie out cables, dog paw cleaners, and light up collars. Lastly, don't forget to keep your pet in mind when you're preparing your first aid kit.