Want To Bring Your Dog On A Motorcycle Ride? Here Are 5 Things To Consider First

Traveling on motorcycles always carries some form of risk, whether it's for human riders or our animal companions. While there are plenty of things you can do to avoid a lot of the probable causes of motorcycle accidents, the reality is that it can be hard to predict. In fact, the National Safety Commission shares that most fatal motorcycle crashes occur during the daytime, in good weather, and even when riders are completely sober. That said, one key difference is that unlike our furry friends, the responsibility to keep them safe is completely in our hands.

So before we proceed, it's important for you to evaluate how much risk you're willing to expose your dog on the road and if you think it will be significantly worth the experience. Only you can determine whether you are comfortable bringing your dog along for the ride based on your riding style, planned riding distance, the speed you're expecting to go, and the quality of roads on your route. In addition, only you can know whether your dog is fit for the entire length of the journey.

According to Law Tigers, bringing your dog with you on your motorcycle isn't illegal in most U.S. states. However, this doesn't mean that you have a free pass for chucking your dog in a basket. Depending on the states you're planning to ride through, there are varying regulations that you need to take note of. Here are some of them.

