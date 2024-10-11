The Stinger: A Radical Concept That Pontiac Should've Bet On

If James Bond had suddenly given up his life as an international man of mystery and started living the California beach life in the 1980s, he'd have immediately swapped out the Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante for Pontiac's Stinger. The green and black car oozes Timothy Dalton's more theatrical style, but it's what's inside that reeks of Bond's signature hidden gadgetry. Unfortunately, Dalton never did get to explore beach bum Bond and Pontiac never put the Stinger into production.

Advertisement

First introduced at the 1989 Detroit Auto Show, the 1989 Pontiac Stinger turned heads with its vibrant green exterior, black accents, and uniquely sporty shape. At first glance, it looked like the type of ride you'd cruise along Pacific Coast Highway in, soaking in those beautiful ocean views and breathing in fresh salty air. It was a vision, for sure, and quite possibly part of what Pontiac had in mind when it stockpiled the Stinger with a bounty of removable features, accessories, and so much more.

A fascinating non-entry in Pontiac's extensive line of vehicles, the Stinger simply wasn't something execs were willing to bet on for the 1980s United States. However, with its modular accessories, open-air concept, and an assortment of other sporty features, passing on production seems more and more like a complete misstep.

Advertisement