What Is Reefer Fuel And Can You Put It In A Diesel Truck?

Since reefer fuel isn't subject to highway taxes, it's much cheaper than regular diesel fuel. But just because it's more affordable doesn't mean you can use it anywhere you please. Reefer fuel is formulated for off-road use, only to power refrigeration systems, and other equipment like construction and agricultural machinery, on private land. You might be tempted to put it in your truck's engine to save money, but that's where you'll run into serious legal trouble.

Advertisement

The red dye in reefer fuel makes it relatively easy for authorities to find out whether someone is using it illegally in a vehicle on public roads. There'll be marks in the tank, detectable by blacklight, and it's not that easy to get rid of so quickly. Even though reefer fuel is chemically identical to regular diesel, it is strictly limited to off-road applications: If you're caught using it to fuel your truck on the highway, you could be looking at fines as high as $10,000.

So, while reefer fuel is a cheaper alternative, it's important to know that it has its limits. Yes, it's cost-effective, but it's meant for one thing: off-road use. If you try to cut corners by using it in a diesel truck that drives on public roads, the penalties are quite steep, and the savings won't be worth the risk.

Advertisement