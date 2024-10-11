What Is Reefer Fuel And Can You Put It In A Diesel Truck?
Most heavy-duty vehicles run on diesel engines, which you probably already know. What you might not realize is that there are actually different kinds of diesel fuels for various uses. One type that often flies under the radar is called reefer fuel. This special diesel is dyed red, and is meant for off-road use only. Since it's reserved for off-road vehicles and equipment, it's not subject to highway taxes, which also makes it cheaper than regular diesel fuel.
Now, if you've made the connection between reefer fuel and reefer trucks, you're onto something. Reefer trucks are a special type of semi-trailer essential for transporting perishable goods like food and medicine that need to be kept at controlled temperatures during transit. Unlike other semi-trailers like dry vans, where drivers only need to fill up the truck's main engine, reefers have a separate fuel tank that solely powers the trailer's refrigeration unit. This extra engine, complete with the trailer's insulation setup, helps keep the temperature inside the trailer stable so the sensitive goods in transit don't go bad.
Can you put it in a diesel truck?
Since reefer fuel isn't subject to highway taxes, it's much cheaper than regular diesel fuel. But just because it's more affordable doesn't mean you can use it anywhere you please. Reefer fuel is formulated for off-road use, only to power refrigeration systems, and other equipment like construction and agricultural machinery, on private land. You might be tempted to put it in your truck's engine to save money, but that's where you'll run into serious legal trouble.
The red dye in reefer fuel makes it relatively easy for authorities to find out whether someone is using it illegally in a vehicle on public roads. There'll be marks in the tank, detectable by blacklight, and it's not that easy to get rid of so quickly. Even though reefer fuel is chemically identical to regular diesel, it is strictly limited to off-road applications: If you're caught using it to fuel your truck on the highway, you could be looking at fines as high as $10,000.
So, while reefer fuel is a cheaper alternative, it's important to know that it has its limits. Yes, it's cost-effective, but it's meant for one thing: off-road use. If you try to cut corners by using it in a diesel truck that drives on public roads, the penalties are quite steep, and the savings won't be worth the risk.