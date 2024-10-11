How To Avoid Fees When Sending Money Through PayPal

When people think of sending cash to someone quickly, PayPal often comes to mind. While banks have teamed up to create digital wallet alternatives, Paypal remains one of the most popular apps for sending money because it's easy to use: all you need is the email address of the person you want to send cash to get started. From there, it can get a bit tricky. While most would agree that the PayPal app and website are user-friendly, many have had the unfortunate experience of being charged unexpected fees when using the app to send money.

When we send money via PayPal, we want to hold onto as much of our hard-earned cash as possible. On the other hand, PayPal needs to turn a profit, and one of the ways it does that is by charging fees for the services it provides. How much PayPal charges you for sending money will depend on several factors, including who you're sending money to and your location. That's why it's important to categorize your transaction correctly to avoid paying any unnecessary fees.