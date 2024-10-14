2025 Husqvarna Vitpilen 801: Everything You Need To Know

It's entirely possible that you are familiar with the Husqvarna name because they rank among the better lawn mower brands on the market. However, the Swedish company has also been in the motorcycle game for more than 120 years, having released its first bike way back in 1903. Husqvarna has continued to be a presence in the world's motorcycle market since it started making them, though the company was largely focused on building speedy off-road bikes like the FE501S for the motocross realm beginning in the mid-1950s. In recent years, the bike maker has made a rather triumphant return to the road bike arena, with its Vitpilen build leading the way.

That roadster's name translates to "The White Arrow" in English, and while that name suits the 2024 401 model Vitpilen to the T — that build is only available in white — it's a stretch for the 401's bigger, bolder offspring, the Vitpilen 801, which comes in either a yellow or gray. There are, of course, other significant differences between the 401 and the 801 Vitpilen builds, with the latter bike offering some significant upgrades over its predecessor.

The Vitpilen 801 bears the nickname "The Dynamic Roadster," with Husqvarna positioning the build as a stylish, road loving beast fit for cruising about town in high style, and some early reviews would seem to back that position up. If you're interested in learning more, here's what you need to know about Husqvarna's Vitpilen 801.

