What Motorcycle Did Nicolas Cage Ride In 'Ghost Rider?'

Just before the dawn of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, big screen icon Nicolas Cage stepped into his first Marvel Comics film adaptation: 2007's "Ghost Rider." Cage stars in the overall not very well-received movie as Johnny Blaze, who goes from a troubled stuntman to the titular fiery hero. Though the story leaves much to be desired, especially in replicating the source material, Ghost Rider's design looks like it leaped straight off of the page. His flaming skull head and iconic chain weapon are present, in addition to his legendary flaming motorcycle, which has gone down as one of the most famous Harley-Davidsons seen in movies and TV.

When not in Ghost Rider form, the bike Blaze rides around is a custom Harley-Davidson Chopper with a Panhead V-twin engine – one of many engines Harley has constructed throughout the years. Coincidentally, the bike is actually a tribute to the Captain America bike from "Easy Rider." The late Peter Fonda, the actor behind Mephistopheles in "Ghost Rider," rode said motorcycle as Wyatt, a.k.a. "Captain America," in the 1969 film. Blaze is also shown in the film to ride his stunt motorcycle as part of his death-defying non-superhero act, which Cage shared in an interview with SuperHeroHype.com back in 2005 was a Buell. More specifically, the base is a 1999 Buell X1 Lightning, which is among the fastest Buell motorcycles ever made.

There's actually one more motorcycle Cage rides in "Ghost Rider," that being the Panhead Chopper's more demonic alter-ego, the Hell Cycle.