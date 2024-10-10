The Reason Why Older Chevy Trucks Had Square Wheel Wells

Wheel wells on GM trucks started off rounded, which goes perfectly with pickup tires, which are also round (like most tires). But in 1973, in a major departure from previous generations, the automaker updated what had become a tiresome design element with a new boxy esthetic. The change became so popular that Chevy models from that time are affectionately known as "Square Body" trucks, and they're still coveted by enthusiasts today.

These were some of the first Chevy trucks tested for aerodynamics in a wind tunnel, which was influential in their design, including the wheel wells. The squared wheel wells followed the theme of Chevy's new look, and remained a consistent feature until 2019, when the manufacturer switched back to round wheel wells. Technically, the wells aren't a strict square, as they do feature rounded edges, but were distinctly more square in shape than the competition.

The big change with the 2019 Chevy Silverado was divisive among the automotive community, with some praising the decision, while others favored the classic square design. For nearly four decades, Chevy had these distinct wheel wells and Ford utilized round ones, pitting truck fans against each other in terms of which shape looked better. We compiled a list of the best-looking square body trucks ever designed, so you can decide whether you're for or against the unique wheel wells. That said, where aerodynamics had initially inspired the squared-off wheel well design, more recent aerodynamic studies led to the retirement of square wheel wells.

