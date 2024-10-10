The Reason Why Older Chevy Trucks Had Square Wheel Wells
Wheel wells on GM trucks started off rounded, which goes perfectly with pickup tires, which are also round (like most tires). But in 1973, in a major departure from previous generations, the automaker updated what had become a tiresome design element with a new boxy esthetic. The change became so popular that Chevy models from that time are affectionately known as "Square Body" trucks, and they're still coveted by enthusiasts today.
These were some of the first Chevy trucks tested for aerodynamics in a wind tunnel, which was influential in their design, including the wheel wells. The squared wheel wells followed the theme of Chevy's new look, and remained a consistent feature until 2019, when the manufacturer switched back to round wheel wells. Technically, the wells aren't a strict square, as they do feature rounded edges, but were distinctly more square in shape than the competition.
The big change with the 2019 Chevy Silverado was divisive among the automotive community, with some praising the decision, while others favored the classic square design. For nearly four decades, Chevy had these distinct wheel wells and Ford utilized round ones, pitting truck fans against each other in terms of which shape looked better. We compiled a list of the best-looking square body trucks ever designed, so you can decide whether you're for or against the unique wheel wells. That said, where aerodynamics had initially inspired the squared-off wheel well design, more recent aerodynamic studies led to the retirement of square wheel wells.
Why did Chevy go back to round wheel wells?
While you may think only high-end or exotic sports cars get the wind-tunnel treatment, it's actually beneficial for all types of vehicles including pickup trucks and even semi-trucks. Just as GM had tested the square body trucks back in the early '70s to help improve their aerodynamic efficiency, the team behind the 2019 Silverado also factored in wind resistance, leading to the visual changes and rounded-off wheel wells.
A wind tunnel helps automakers to identify and minimize any factor creating excessive drag or causing unsteadiness at greater speeds. This includes components like the wheel wells, which can decrease fuel economy as turbulent air acts upon them with increased speed. In terms of the design team behind the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, they obviously felt it was time for a visual change as well. The average vehicle model in the automotive industry undergoes a redesign cycle after five to seven years. Not only were the squared wheel wells a point of contention among truck fans, but they were a remnant from a previous generation that didn't make it to the redesigned Silverado.
Manufacturer's need to regularly update the look, features, and technology of a popular model in order to keep potential buyers excited. Pickup trucks are no exception, and the Chevrolet Silverado has evolved significantly in the last few decades. Chevrolet is now moving even further away from the past with the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV — the first fully electric version of the pickup — and we were impressed by its robust range.