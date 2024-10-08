15 Prime Day TV Deals Too Hot To Pass Up This October
If you somehow missed out on purchasing that large-screen TV, you always wanted during the first Prime Day 2024 sale back in July, well, worry not! Thanks to its revised strategy of holding more than one "Prime Day" sale event in a single calendar year, you now have one more opportunity to get hold of some really cool large-screen TVs at heavily discounted prices. Amazon is calling its October 2024 sale event a "Prime Big Deal Day" to differentiate it from the company's previous Prime Day events.
The TV brands that are a part of the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days include Sony, Samsung, TCL, Hisense, Amazon, and LG — all of which have several products being sold for really attractive prices. To make things easier for you, we have divided this article into sections. We first take a look at the best deals for large-screen TVs with displays larger than 65 inches, before moving on to medium-sized TVs with displays between 50 and 55 inches.
We also have an additional section at the end listing some other notable deals worth your attention. We have also included the approximate amount you will save by choosing to purchase these TVs during this ongoing sales event. To help make your decision — read our article on different TV display types.
Let's start things off.
Best 2024 Prime Day Deals on Large-screen TVs (65-inch and above)
If the high prices of LG's large-screen OLED TVs have prevented you from committing to a purchase, you'll be glad to learn that the company's massive 77-inch G3 Series OLED TV is now cheaper by a substantial 32% as part of the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days sale. It retails typically upwards of $4,000, but can be yours for $2,846.99 now.
If you want something even bigger in size and do not really care about an OLED panel, you will certainly like the Bravia LED TV, a truly massive 85-inch LED TV from Sony. This 85-inch TV typically retails for $1,498 but is currently 33% cheaper, going for just $998.
Sony also has a large-screen OLED TV on offer, which, while not as large as the LED TV listed above, will offer you much deeper blacks and overall better picture quality. The model in question is the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV, which is 32% cheaper now, on sale for $1,698 as opposed to its usual price of $2,499.99.
Hisense also has two excellent large-screen TVs on offer. The first one is a massive model called the Hisense 85-inch ULED TV, which usually retails for $2,799.99 but is now retailing for $1,797.99. The second model from Hisense is the 65-inch QLED TV, which generally sells for $1,099.99 but is now on sale for $747.99.
Amazon also has its own large-screen TV being sold as part of this sales event. The Amazon Fire TV with 75-inch Omni Series 4K capacity is on sale for just $758.99 instead of its regular price tag of $1,049.99.
Best 2024 Prime Day Deals on Medium-sized TVs (50-inch to 55-inch)
Although TVs with massive displays have gotten cheaper over the years, getting one may not be practical for everyone, especially if you have a smaller space for it. This is where TVs with display sizes between 50 and 55 inches come in. Here are some of the best medium-sized TVs you can buy during the ongoing Amazon sale.
We start off with Amazon's in-house 50-inch 4K Fire TV which the company is selling at a massive 38% discount. This TV, which normally retails for $449.99 can be yours for just $279.99.
If you are not keen on increasing your budget by too much but would like something that performs better than the Amazon TV listed above, Vizio is selling its 50-inch MQX-Series 120Hz 4K QLED TV with a 32% discount. This TV normally retails for $629.99 but can be yours now for $427.48.
Samsung's The Frame 55-inch 4K TV with Brown Bezel is also part of the ongoing Amazon sale. This is a really good-looking TV that is currently being listed for under $1,000 ($997.99, to be precise). This one usually goes for $1,645.98.
Next up is another model from Amazon. The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K has 31% off its list price of $599.99 and can now be purchased at just $415.99.
LG also has an interesting offering in this segment. The company's 4K capable, 55-inch QNED80T Series LED TV is on sale for $646.99 as opposed to its usual price tag of $799.99, a 19% discount.
Other Noteworthy 2024 Prime Day TV Deals
If you're not too keen on the models listed above as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, we spent extra time to get hold of some additional deals that will certainly pique your interest.
Let's start off with this interesting offering from Hisense, which appears to be a great alternative to Samsung's "The Frame TV" models. If you don't think it's worth paying a premium for Samsung's version, Hisense's similar offering — the Hisense 55-inch Class QLED 4K S7N CanvasTV — is on sale for $848, which is 15% lower than its usual $999.99 price tag.
Wondering why TCL hasn't made it to this list? Well, it finally has, and the company's large 65-inch TV — the TCL Q65 QLED 4K (2024 Model) is also on sale right now. This TV usually goes for $549.99, but can be purchased for just $429.99.
Samsung has a massive 65-inch QLED TV on sale as part of its Prime Big Deal Days offerings. The model in question is the Samsung 65-inch 4K OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,297.99, as opposed to the usual $1,897.99 price tag — a 32% discount off its normal price.
The last model in this list is another massive TV from Hisense. Featuring a colossal display, the Hisense 85-inch 4K Smart Roku TV (2024 Model) offers the greatest screen-to-price ratio in this list. This gargantuan TV can be yours for just $749.99, a 25% discount over its usual price tag of $999.99.