15 Prime Day TV Deals Too Hot To Pass Up This October

If you somehow missed out on purchasing that large-screen TV, you always wanted during the first Prime Day 2024 sale back in July, well, worry not! Thanks to its revised strategy of holding more than one "Prime Day" sale event in a single calendar year, you now have one more opportunity to get hold of some really cool large-screen TVs at heavily discounted prices. Amazon is calling its October 2024 sale event a "Prime Big Deal Day" to differentiate it from the company's previous Prime Day events.

Advertisement

The TV brands that are a part of the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days include Sony, Samsung, TCL, Hisense, Amazon, and LG — all of which have several products being sold for really attractive prices. To make things easier for you, we have divided this article into sections. We first take a look at the best deals for large-screen TVs with displays larger than 65 inches, before moving on to medium-sized TVs with displays between 50 and 55 inches.

We also have an additional section at the end listing some other notable deals worth your attention. We have also included the approximate amount you will save by choosing to purchase these TVs during this ongoing sales event. To help make your decision — read our article on different TV display types.

Advertisement

Let's start things off.