What Do The Symbols And Check Marks Next To Text Messages Mean On Android?

Smartphones have progressed significantly over the past few years, with improvements in display, camera quality, and performance. Some of the biggest smartphones you can buy have pushed the limits of what's achievable on a handheld computer, too. Still, sometimes, just sticking to basic actions like placing calls or sending texts is all you need in a phone.

Every device comes with a dialer and a messages app that is reserved for handling communication over cellular services. The default SMS client on most new Android phones is Google Messages, which happens to offer the goodness of RCS in a package that looks and feels modern. In the event of an internet outage, the messages app on your phone comes in clutch, and you'd be surprised to discover the many features that now come with it.

You may have noticed tiny symbols next to the texts you send using apps like Google Messages. Like the other icons on your Android phone's screen, the symbols next to these messages serve as indicators, providing you with a quick way to check their status. For those looking to better acquaint themselves, here's what some of the most common symbols and check marks next to your text messages on Android mean.

