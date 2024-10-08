What Years Did Chevy Produce Cateye Silverados & How Much Do They Go For Today?

Though it feels like the Silverado has been a mainstay in Chevrolet's truck lineup since the company's early days, the pickup didn't actually make its debut until the late 1990s. The Silverado has become one of the most impressive additions to the Chevy truck stable in the years since, with drivers responding as much to the truck's hauling power as to its intimidating looks.

As one might expect, the look of the Silverado has changed considerably since the first generation trucks hit the streets in 1999, with older builds all but unrecognizable next to the likes of the SlashGear-approved 2024 Silverado EV. Perhaps one of the more unexpected re-designs for the popular build came in the early 2000s when Chevy delivered the so-called "Cateye" Silverado. That is, of course, a playful nickname bestowed upon a certain run of the Chevy Silverado featuring slightly slanted front headlights that some drivers feel give the build the distinct look of a feline on the prowl.

One look at the front grill of those Chevys, and you can see that nickname is more than fitting. However, the so-called Cateye design on the Silverado did not stick around particularly long, with Chevrolet only manufacturing trucks with those distinctive headlights between 2003 and 2007, with 2007 sporting the Cateye for just some of the trims. The automaker swapped to a more traditional front grill look the very next year, fitting the Silverado with a more traditional squared headlight — a switch that only made the Cateye era more unique in the line's history.

