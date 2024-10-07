What Does TDI Stand For On Diesel Cars?

Cars were the main talking point between me and the two other friends that constituted my high school posse. In fact, I can't recall having a conversation about anything else during those four fleeting years. Driver's licenses began trickling in during my sophomore year, with my eldest friend acquiring his holy laminated rectangle first. A week later, he juddered into the student lot driving a five-speed Subaru WRX, which might as well have been a Lamborghini Countach in our hormone-clouded eyes.

I was second, adopting a 300,000-mile Cactus Green Audi A4 as my weapon of choice. It didn't elicit the same response from the crowd. Luckily, I was spared by my third and youngest friend a few months later, whose first ride made us laugh so hard that we collapsed in pain on the sidewalk outside of first period. It was a Volkswagen Beetle TDI.

I'm not one to poo-poo a car, no matter the make, model, or condition. In fact, I have grown to love both Volkswagen Beetles and diesels; however, with cars being such an integral part of our identities, it was the last vehicle we were expecting to pull up that day. Almost immediately, the Beetle became our go-to vehicle to cruise in as a group, eventually gaining the nickname "The Diesel Insect" as a not-so-clever play on the TDI badge that it wore. Even being the hyper-obsessed car nerds that we were, we didn't know what TDI actually stood for. It wasn't until my friend traded in the car that we learned from a salesperson that TDI actually stands for "turbocharged direct injection."

