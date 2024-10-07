What Does The 'AT Oil Temp' Light Mean On A Subaru?

Over the years, Subaru has developed a reputation for manufacturing some of the most reliable cars and SUVs on the road. But even vehicle's boasting solid reps like the SlashGear-approved 2024 Outback are susceptible to the occasional hiccup or breakdown that can lead to a pricey visit to the mechanic. As with most automobiles on the market these days, some of the more potentially problematic issues your Subaru may run into might be avoided by simply paying attention to the various warning lights designed to alert you to them.

Of course, nobody wants to see a warning light illuminate in their dashboard display, as that generally means a trip to the mechanic is unavoidable. However, warning lights in your Subaru do serve a vital function in alerting you to problems, and should therefore never be ignored. That's particularly true of the one proclaiming "AT Oil Temp," which, if you're unfamiliar with it, is indeed an important one, as the "AT" stands for Automatic Transmission.

It should go without saying that any issue that effects your vehicle's transmission should be considered major. The "AT Oil Temp" light is programmed to turn on in Subarus when the onboard computer registers that the vehicle's transmission fluid is too hot, though it may also begin blinking off and on if there's a malfunction in the transmission control module. In the case of overheated transmission fluid, the issue can lead to increased friction in the shifting gears, and possibly even transmission failure.

