What Happened To The USS Connecticut's Captain After The Submarine Crashed?

In October 2021, the USS Connecticut (SSN 22), one of three Seawolf-class submarines, crashed into a seamount, or undersea mountain. The Seawolf-class are a series of highly advanced attack submarines in the United States Navy. Dean Fearce once wrote, "It's not the size of the sword but the skill of the swordsman." The same sentiment can be applied to naval vessels. No matter how advanced a vessel is, it's only as good as the crew who operates it. So, when an attack submarine runs head-first into an underwater mountain, the blame tends to fall at the feet of those in charge. The Navy initiated an investigation immediately following the event.

The investigation's conclusion found that the entire incident was preventable and only happened because of a substandard performance from those in command. The Navy lost confidence in the boat's skipper, Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani, and opted to relieve him of his duty as Connecticut's commanding officer (CO). He was replaced by Capt. John Witte, who took over as interim CO. Vice Adm. Karl Thomas wrote in his report that "sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident."

Losing command of the submarine didn't mean Aljilani was booted from the military altogether. He continues a fruitful career in the US Navy as a Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) Director. He wasn't the only one relieved of duty, as Thomas also removed executive officer Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Cashin and Chief of the Boat Cory Rodgers.

