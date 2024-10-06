What Happened To EVP Flood Protection Bags From Shark Tank Season 7?

At this point in the history of ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank," the only certainty from one episode to the next is that viewers can expect to see a colorful slate of would-be entrepreneurs lobbying cash-rich investors like Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and soon-to-be ex-"Shark Tank" panelist Mark Cuban to part ways with a few Benjamins in exchange for a potentially lucrative piece of their company. Not surprisingly, the products and services being pitched are as varied as the persons who step into the "Shark Tank" studio to pitch them, and tend to range between the wildly intricate to the astonishingly simple.

The product pitched by the purveyors of Extreme Vehicle Protection (EVP) certainly fits the latter category. If you missed the episode, co-founders Matthew Harris and Kenny Learner tempt the Sharks with a genuinely unique way to protect your car from extreme weather events — one that O'Leary sheepishly calls, "a Ziploc baggie for your car."

Indeed, the EVP bag is essentially a large, weatherproof bag designed to protect your car from extreme weather and flooding. All you do is drive right inside, zip the EVP up, and the potential for water damage should be seriously diminished. In any case, Harris and Learner were confident that their EVP bags could become big sellers with extreme weather events on the rise worldwide. The only question was whether the Sharks would bite. Here's what became of EVP Flood Protection Bags after their "Shark Tank" pitch.

