What Happened To The USS San Francisco's Captain After The Submarine's Fatal Crash?

Submarines, whether of the ballistic or attack variety, are seldom heard about publicly. The United States Navy keeps the locations and other specifics of its large submarine fleet close to the chest because they're incredibly vital vessels. So whenever the public hears any news about one, it's a little jarring. It's more concerning, however, when you hear about a submarine not only running aground (like the USS Hartford) but ramming into an underwater mountain, often referred to as a seamount.

Advertisement

With all the different advanced systems and even the Navy's forays into AI tech for submarines, you wouldn't think something like this is possible. Unfortunately it does happen and one specific incident claimed the life of a sailor. When something this catastrophic occurs, especially when there's a casualty, disciplinary or administrative action typically follows. The captain, Commander Kevin Mooney, found himself reassigned to duty onshore.

On January 8, 2005, the Los Angeles-class attack submarine, USS San Francisco (SSN 711), crashed into an underwater mountain 364 nautical miles southeast of Guam at a depth of 525 feet. There are roughly 100,000 seamounts throughout the world, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and not all of them have been thoroughly explored. The sub sustained significant damage, though, slamming into a mountain at 30 mph, underwater or not, will do that. The sonar dome at the bow of the sub was completely obliterated and the forward ballast tanks were ruptured. That said, the inner hull remained intact and there was no damage to its nuclear reactor.

Advertisement