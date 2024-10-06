Double Clutching: What It Means (And How It's Different From Granny Shifting)

There are several perks to having a manual transmission instead of an automatic, and manual fans no doubt enjoy the control that comes with shifting up or down as the moment demands, even as there are a fixed number of ways one can actually change gears. The most common method is called "Granny Shifting," which entails changing gears by pressing the clutch once, then slipping the shifter into the desired gear and releasing the clutch while simultaneously pressing the accelerator.

"Granny Shifting" is the traditional method taught to most new drivers when they're learning the joys of a manual transmission. Among the other methods of shifting, one of the more popular is called "double clutching," which, as its name entails, requires the driver to employ a dramatically different approach when shifting from one gear to another.

So, what exactly is "double clutching?" Essentially, double clutching is a method of down-shifting meant to help eliminate the typical lurch associated with shifting down. That lurch occurs because engines are designed to naturally slow when shifting down, even as the clutch and transmission continue to spin at a faster rate. Drivers can compensate by putting the shifter into the sometimes invaluable Neutral gear and taking their foot off the clutch, thus allowing the spin of the transmission and clutch to sync. The accelerator should then be pressed to bring the engine's RPM into sync. From there, press the clutch again, and you should be able to shift into the lower gear without that pesky lurch.

