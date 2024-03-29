How And When To Use The Neutral Gear For A Manual Transmission Vehicle

Simply getting from Point A to Point B in a vehicle can be a somewhat different experience depending on whether you're using a manual or automatic. They'll both get you where you need to go, but there's a bit more work involved in driving a manual transmission — though it can be worth the effort.

The big difference is how they each navigate (or require you to navigate) through various gears to pick up speed, slow down, and reverse. Automatics and manuals even have Neutral gear in common, but the function works a little differently in the former compared to the latter.

Knowing when and how to use Neutral in a manual transmission is arguably more important than it is with an automatic. However, oddly, the process is a bit simpler than with an automatic. Some of the more extreme situations that call for Neutral are similar between the two, but if you're new or not used to driving manual, there are a few more instances where you'll want to go into this not-quite gear.