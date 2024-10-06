5 Cheaper Alternatives To Snap-On Toolboxes & Storage Options
If you have a large collection of assorted tools, components, and other various workshop implements, it makes sense that you'd want a good place to keep all of them safe and secure. Proper storage helps ensure the longevity of your work tools and keeps them out of the hands of rambunctious children and curious pets. When it comes to brand-name storage options, a popular choice is Snap-On, a major provider of not just high-grade tools but toolboxes, chests, cabinets, and more.
Of course, since Snap-On is a major brand, that does mean that its products tend to cost a bit (or sometimes a lot) more than you may expect to pay for such things. While some of Snap-On's tools and accessories are worth the investment, even something relatively simple like a tool tote bag could run you over $100 if it's from Snap-On, to say nothing of the price tags in the thousands for things like a roll cart. Quality storage is important, but if you could get that quality without needing to take out a loan, that would certainly be preferable. If you're looking for storage on a budget, there are plenty of viable options to be found, both online on Amazon and at your local Home Depot.
Haul your loads with the ToughBuilt Builder Tote
If you only have a handful of low-danger tools you're using on a regular basis, it'd be helpful to have a designated spot for them, and it's even more helpful if it's something you can easily take on the go with you. A simple, topless tote bag is a good option for this need, as you can just reach in and grab whatever it is you need. If you're in the market for a tote, you might like the ToughBuilt Builder Tote.
This open-top, 15 inch bag utilizes a simple and rugged design to comfortably carry around small loads of tools and components. The entire bag is made up of 900D wear-resistant fabric, secured by heavy-duty rivets, all ensuring it'll stand up to regular punishment and the test of time. There are 10 pockets on the outside and 12 on the inside, offering ample storage for small items, as well as five loops and hooks for hanging additional tools. It's all topped off by a comfortable padded handle, as well as a shoulder strap, so you can carry it however you like.
Optimize space with the P.I.T. Mini Tool Box
When you have a designer workbench or a similar surface like an office desk or a vanity, it's good to keep whatever implements you're regularly making use of in designated, organized compartments. It's even better if you can do that without using a box or chest that takes up the vast majority of your working space. Instead of an elaborate or expensive storage chest, something simple like the P.I.T. Mini Tool Box, available on Amazon, might be a tad more economical.
This folding mini toolbox features three sliding drawers, plus a top compartment, providing ample space for storing small tools, objects, and assorted doodads. The front of the box slides all the way up to reveal the drawers and compartment, so if you need to save space, just pull the cover back down to get your desk back, with the magnetic locking tab keeping the cover firmly in place. The box is made of Q235 steel for additional resilience and longevity and is equipped with liners between the drawers to keep all of your items definitively separated.
Bring your gear on the go with the DeWalt ToughSystemModular Tool Box
Let's say you have a very dynamic work style — some days, you're chipping away at a project at your personal workbench; other days, you need to bring your whole handiwork arsenal on the road with you to handle a job. A tote is a bit unwieldy for the former, and a stationary box isn't really convenient to cart around for the latter. If you're always starting and stopping, you need storage that's just as adaptable, such as the DeWalt ToughSystem Modular Tool Box available at Home Depot.
This hearty 24-inch toolbox features a sturdy top lid that is secured via metal wire latches, ensuring it only opens when you say so. It can sit securely anywhere, though, thanks to its built-in wheels and removable telescopic handle, you can also wheel the whole thing around with you and load it onto a truck. If you're worried about exposing the box and its contents to inclement conditions, don't — it's got an IP65 rating for resistance to both dust and water, so it'll keep things safe. As an added bonus, it's compatible with other products in DeWalt's ToughSystem line, allowing you to connect them together using the built-in latches.
Cart your bench around with the Husky Utility Cart
If you're working in a busy setting like an automotive garage, it's neither safe nor efficient to be constantly getting up and walking over to a workbench to grab another tool while you're engaged in an in-depth process. A standalone toolbox can certainly help with this, but if you're performing extensive, detailed work, you may need something with some extra storage space, not to mention something that can be easily moved around instead of requiring you to pick it up yourself. If you need a moving cart, the Husky Utility Cart at Home Depot might just do the trick.
The Husky Utility Cart features four sliding drawers, a pop-open top storage area, and a bottom steel tray, ensuring you can grab your tools no matter where you're standing or sitting relative to it. All of this is built upon four rolling wheels, two of which can be locked in place to keep the cart stationary. For extra security, the top panel doubles as a locking lever to keep the four drawers securely closed and comes with a keyed lock to keep the whole thing from opening. There's even a peg board on the side for hanging additional tools and implements.
Keep pointy implements out of reach with the Husky Wall-Mounted Cabinet
If you have a workshop at home or in your garage, it's very important that all of your work tools are kept under strict lock and key. The last thing you want is Junior exploring where he shouldn't be and taking an unsupervised interest in a power drill. To aid in this endeavor, stationary, locking storage that can be placed out of reach of small hands and paws is vital. For that extra bit of peace of mind, the Husky Wall-Mounted Cabinet at Home Depot is a solid choice.
This ready-to-assemble cabinet is designed to be mounted on any flat, vertical surface, giving you a great place to stash any potentially hazardous tools or objects a good distance away from the ground. The entire thing is made of powder-coated steel to endure the occasional baseball chucked in the garage and keeps shut with the help of magnetic and locking doors. You can adjust the shelves on the inside of the cabinet for your ideal fit, as well as hang tools on the internal pegboards to optimize storage space.