The 5 Most Expensive Toolboxes You Can Buy From Snap On
Snap-on makes some overpriced products, and its tool storage units are certainly not the affordable options on the market. The cheapest of them costs a few grand, while the more expensive ones can run as much as a brand-new car. Sure, taking care of your tools is important, but many craftspeople might be wondering exactly what it is about Snap-on's product line that could justify that kind of expense, especially when it comes to the ones on the higher end.
Well, one of the reasons that many people choose to spend more money with Snap-On storage solutions is because they are considered more durable. This isn't as big a deal for a casual handyperson, but it could be a game changer for shops where these drawers will be in constant use and suffering from the wear and tear that comes with it. That's why the company's real target demographic is working professionals in the automotive industry. It's also worth pointing out that it is renowned for its customer service and warranty policies.
Still, many of you might be wondering about the most expensive among these toolboxes. Some Snap-on products might be worth the price, but what about the company's top-end models? What is it about their design that's so special, and what features do they offer? Here are five of the priciest Snap-on toolboxes.
5. 144-inch 23-Drawer Four-Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab with SpeedDrawer - $32,375
Snap-on makes a lot of pricy storage solutions, but most of the more expensive ones come in the 144-inch form factor. The 144-inch 23-drawer Four-Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab with Speed Drawer is only the fifth most expensive model they sell, yet it still goes for just over $32,000. That's obviously way outside the price range of the average weekend mechanic. So what do buyers get for that hefty stack of Benjamins?
Well, they get 23 of Snap-on's SpeedDrawers, which have its trademarked EPIQ reinforcement. These are designed to handle significantly higher weight capacities than standard drawer systems without suffering wear. These also use the company's trademarked InPulse drawer action system, which is sort of like a soft-close system that makes draws easier to open and close while also ensuring that they don't drift open. Then there are the eight swivel lock mag wheels that the whole thing is resting on. These have compression puck suspensions that are supposed to make it easy to move the unit smoothly over rough or uneven surfaces.
That still might not be enough to convince the average consumer that it's worth the price tag, but it might seem a bit more reasonable to those who use these drawer units every day and have already had to replace them once or twice.
4. Double-Bank EPIQ Utility Vehicle with SpeedDrawer - $34,900
Moving up the price scale, the next item from Snap-on is the Double-Bank EPIQ Utility Vehicle with SpeedDrawer. This is a big one. It's a rolling cab that comes with two drawer banks, a can tray, a writing surface, 10 drawers, and two locker shelves. But one of the most important features is its reinforced design. According to Snap-on's website, it has "more load capacity features [with] a combination of our traditional corner gussets and standing seam construction with additional top, bottom, and side support to create our strongest roll cab design." That isn't all, though, as it has some other high-end features as well.
The wheels are 17 inches in diameter, and it also has the same SpeedDrawer system to support more weight without snagging or losing their shape and never drifting open. These come equipped with dividers to help organize smaller tools and fasteners.
It also has a load capacity of up to an impressive 16,000 pounds. (1,076 kilograms). So it might cost as much as a car, but it can also carry one. $32,900 might seem steep even with all those bells and whistles, but this particular model is currently back-ordered, so it must be selling well, even at that price.
3. 144-inch 26-Drawer Five-Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab with PowerDrawer - $35,995
This next one is interesting. It's another 144-inch unit, but it has a few extra drawers and comes with one particular feature that largely contributes to the added expense. The 144-inch 26-drawer Five-Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab comes with Snap-on's PowerDrawer system. This means that one of its 26 drawers is designed for organizing and storing power tools. This special power tool drawer also comes with a built-in powerstrip with five power outlets and two USB ports that can be used to charge batteries and even running cords right out of the cab. That's an incredibly handy addition, and probably the unit's defining feature.
It has a few other things going for it, too, though. The toolbox has a stainless steel top with a raised lip made from 16-gauge 304 steel, as well as many of the features found in the other 144-inch model. It has the same, trademarked EPIQ Strength drawer system with InPulse Drawer action and the same swivel lock mag wheels with compression puck suspension.
The PowerDrawer is a big draw, and the steel top could be useful in a number of situations, but whether these additions are worth an extra $3,500 is a matter that any prospective buyers will have to decide for themselves.
2. Double-Bank EPIQ Utility Vehicle with SpeedDrawer and PowerLocker - $36,380
Next up is another Utility Vehicle that also has a little bit of a power boost. The Double-Bank EPIQ Utility Vehicle with SpeedDrawer and PowerLocker is sort of like a combination of Snap-on's third and fourth most expensive units. It has the same general design and drawer system as the Double-Bank SpeedDrawer, including the EPIQ Strength reinforcement for resilient drawers that can withstand tremendous amounts of weight without bowing or drifting. There is one significant difference, though. This unit also has a unique PowerLocker.
See, one of the two Lockers built into the cab contains specialized storage for power tools and that same power strip from the 144-inch PowerDrawer model. It supplies five electrical outlets and two USB ports. It also has a few style upgrades on the casing, but it's pretty much the same other than that. It has the same number of drawers and the same weight capacity.
This means buyers will pay around $1,400 extra for a built-in power strip and a few design upgrades. They're handy additions to have, but you'd be forgiven if you thought the price for them was a bit steep.
1. 144-inch 22-Drawer Four-Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab with PowerDrawer (Titanium Trim) - $40,560
The most expensive model that Snap-on sells is a strange one. It's smaller than some of its nominally cheaper siblings, but it comes with one structural element that considerably ups the cost. There is a version of the 144-inch 22-drawer Four-Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab with PowerDrawer that comes with titanium trim and blackout details. Part of the reason to buy this is obviously for its unique aesthetic charm, but titanium also has several advantageous structural properties. The 22nd element on the periodic table is renowned for its tensile strength and resistance to corrosion. This can be invaluable in hazardous work areas where you need protection that goes beyond the capabilities of steel. On top of that, it also comes with the PowerDrawer and SpeedDrawer features that the others have.
This is the only toolbox that Snap-on sells that breaks $40,000. That might seem an outrageous price to pay for most mechanics in the market for a toolbox, and yet it's also currently only available on backorder. It seems thatsome craftspeople havee found that it's worth the price.