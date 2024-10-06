How to connect a Bluetooth device to your Chromecast

Since 2013, Chromecast has been helping people around the world turn old dumb TVs into Smart TVs while simplifying streaming and making it easy to organize and access all of their favorite streaming services in one place. Even those with Smart TVs have found that using a streaming dongle like Chromecast gives them access to features their Smart TVs might be lacking, such as a larger selection of apps, a more intuitive user interface, smoother casting from mobile devices, and more frequent software updates.

Advertisement

For many of us, Bluetooth devices are a big part of the streaming experience. Whether you want to watch your favorite TV series privately with your new Beats Solo Buds or use a soundbar for a richer audio experience, a Bluetooth device can help you get the most out of your viewing experience. While older versions of Chromecast don't have Bluetooth functionality, if you own a Chromecast that was released after 2020 or the Google TV Streamer, you can connect them to headphones, speakers, and other Bluetooth devices in just a few steps.